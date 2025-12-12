Mavericks center could be traded, but it's not Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks are a team to look at when the trade deadline gets closer.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes one of the players who could be traded is Mavericks center Daniel Gafford.

"The Dallas Mavericks should be most interested in trading Anthony Davis, and Nico Harrison's firing makes a blockbuster move involving AD more likely than it once was," Hughes wrote.

"Still, Davis' injury history and massive salary simply make it harder to deal him than Daniel Gafford, who's been more durable and is due a total of $68.7 million over the next four years. Gafford is a highly efficient lob finisher who impacts the offensive glass and defends the rim. As conventional centers go, he's among the top dollars-to-production values around the league."

Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford controls the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro defends. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gafford could be on the trade block

Gafford was acquired nearly two years ago from the Washington Wizards and helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals. However, with the team's direction going in a different way, Gafford may not fit the timeline of the franchise anymore.

For teams that need a big man at the deadline, Gafford could be a good piece to target. His value isn't expected to get much higher than where it is currently, so the Mavericks should really consider a possible deal.

On top of that, the Mavericks have one too many centers and could look for a trade.

"In Dallas, where Davis is the top option and Dereck Lively II projects as the higher long-term priority (if he could ever stay healthy), Gafford seems like the obvious player to move in any logjam-clearing effort," Hughes wrote.

"This past summer, the Mavs structured Gafford's extension in a manner that avoided the typical six-month trade restriction. That could be a sign they gave some thought to using his new deal as a moveable asset."

In the meantime, Gafford and the Mavericks are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

