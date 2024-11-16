Will Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Play in Mavericks vs. Spurs?
The Dallas Mavericks enter Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs having lost four straight games. They're in desperate need of a win but need to get healthy to do so. Kyrie Irving missed their last game against the Utah Jazz with a shoulder strain and there was som external concern about his future availability.
Irving is not listed on Dallas' injury report, which is a good sign moving forward. Luka Doncic is probable to play with a right knee contusion, P.J. Washington is doubtful with a right knee sprain, and Dante Exum is out after having wrist surgery.
PJ Washington went through his pre-game routine before the Jazz game on Thursday, so there's a chance he could be back soon. The Mavericks don't usually release injury timelines so we're left to guess, but they need him back out there as soon as possible.
The Spurs will be without Jeremy Sochan, who had surgery on a fractured thumb on his non-shooting hand, and Tre Jones was out on Friday night against the Lakers with an ankle sprain. Their coach, Gregg Popovich, is recovering from a mild stroke and won't be on the sidelines for this game.
The Mavericks and the Spurs will play in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CST.
