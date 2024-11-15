Mavs' Luka Doncic Owns Up to Crucial Late Blunder Against Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks dropped their fourth straight game on Thursday night, losing to the Utah Jazz 115-113. Some of the same issues that have plagued the Mavs reared their ugly heads, including Luka Doncic making another mistake in the clutch.
The game was tied, but John Collins was left wide open directly underneath the basket and had the easiest basket of his life to take the lead with 6.5 seconds to go. That was Luka Doncic's fault, according to Doncic.
"It was a misunderstanding," Doncic said in his postgame press conference about the play. "I thought I was going to go hit, and [Quentin] Grimes thought he was going to go hit. And it was a lob, so we misunderstood the bench. That's on me."
Doncic was clearly matched up on Collins and looking at the bench as Collins just slid over to the basket, and he could not have been more open. Dallas hasn't done the little things to start the season, and that's a big reason they've struggled in the clutch.
The Mavericks came back from down 16 points and took the lead late in the game, just to lose by falling asleep on defense. It has to be infuriating for the coaching staff, but the team seems to think they can live off of last postseason's success.
