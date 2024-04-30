Dallas Mavericks' Nico Harrison Among Top NBA Executive of the Year Voting Recipients
DALLAS — Nico Harrison, general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, finished fifth in this year's NBA Executive of the Year voting. This recognition highlights his effective management and strategic roster moves to enhance the team's long-term playoff prospects.
Harrison has focused on building a team around MVP candidate Luka Doncic and his superstar backcourt partner, Kyrie Irving, noting the importance of aligning the roster for sustained success. He acquired Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, both 25, on favorable contracts, with an eye toward the future.
"It wasn't really about winning right now," Harrison told ESPN. "It was just about continuing to build it. It's like every step is, how do we continue to get better? And we're not built for just right now; we're built for the next three playoff runs."
These midseason moves have significantly boosted the team's competitiveness, preparing them as serious contenders in the postseason. The team has also benefited from the contributions of draft pick Dereck Lively II and free agents Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum, who have all played pivotal roles this season.
In addition to roster moves, the Mavericks are set to solidify their coaching leadership, with Mavericks coach Jason Kidd well-positioned to sign a contract extension this summer. "J's done a great job," said Harrison.
"I honestly think he's the best coach to lead this team. I think having the two stars that we have, close your eyes and pick whoever you want, you're not going to find a better fit."
However, as the Mavericks face a 2-2 series tie entering Wednesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, it remains to be seen if one of those deep playoff runs will occur this season.