3 Available NBA Free Agents Who Could Still Help Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are one of just two teams remaining in the NBA that have yet to agree to any terms with free agents this offseason. The negotiating period has been open since Tuesday evening, and with the moratorium lifting on Monday, they've been biding their time.

They have agreed to a few trades. ESPN's Shams Charania announced they traded AJ Johnson and three draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Santi Aldama, while they're expected to acquire Marcus Sasser from the Detroit Pistons into one of their exceptions (biannual exception, more than likely), but the full trade hasn't been announced for that yet.

It wouldn't even be surprising to see both of those grouped in a larger 5-team deal once it's official, to help the Pistons bring in John Collins.

Dallas was also able to convince Sergio De Larrea to come over this season, as he signed his four-year rookie contract on Friday. With him and Morez Johnson Jr. joining as draft picks, that leaves just one open spot for the Mavs.

That could always change if they decide to make some space in the frontcourt by trading P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, or Daniel Gafford (they likely need to), and there's always the possibility of 56th overall pick Vsevolod Ishchenko getting a guaranteed contract, or them convincing Tarik Biberovic to come stateside after acquiring the 2023 draft pick's rights in the Aldama trade.

With that being said, the Mavericks still have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception open, which is worth about $15 million this year. With the exception of LeBron James deciding to come to Dallas, there aren't many options to give the full MLE that would make sense for the Mavs.

Still, here are three available free agents who could fit in Dallas.

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennedict Mathurin, Guard

There were some reports last year that the Mavericks and Indiana Pacers explored a Daniel Gafford trade for Bennedict Mathurin. Instead, Mathurin was traded to the LA Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac deal.

Mathurin is a restricted free agent, but he could be worth taking a gamble on, especially for a Mavericks team that needs some youth and athleticism in the backcourt. The Clippers drafted Keaton Wagler 5th overall this year, so he would take up some of the minutes Mathurin played anyway.

He's a flawed but productive player. Since being drafted 6th overall by the Pacers, Mathurin has consistently averaged between 14.5 and 17.6 PPG.

Gary Trent Jr., Guard

Masai Ujiri has already acquired Gary Trent Jr. once, trading for him in Toronto, and a reunion in Dallas could make sense.

Trent opted out of his player option with the Milwaukee Bucks after averaging 8.1 PPG while shooting 36% from three. That's the worst scoring of his career since his rookie year in Portland.

However, he has always been an above-average three-point shooter, which is something the Mavericks desperately need.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Watson, Wing

The last thing the Mavericks need right now is another player who primarily plays small forward/power forward. Peyton Watson may be good enough for it not to matter, though, and he has spent some minutes at shooting guard before.

Watson is the best restricted free agent still on the market, and while the Denver Nuggets would love to have him back, they need to clear some salary to make it happen. Dallas could offer him the full MLE (he's worth more than that), and while the Nuggets would do everything they can to match it, they'd have to move other salaries in a panic to make it happen.

A Dallas lineup including Cooper Flagg, Peyton Watson, Morez Johnson Jr., and Dereck Lively II/Daniel Gafford would be terrorizing on defense, even if the offensive spacing would be borderline horrific.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.