3 Mavericks Players Fighting For Their Jobs This Preseason

The Dallas Mavericks have started training camp, and there are a few players who are fighting to stay in the NBA.

With injuries in the frontcourt to Dereck Lively II, Morez Johnson Jr., and Santi Aldama, a few of these players will stay active and relevant.

Here is a look at three players fighting for their jobs.

Dwight Powell, Forward/Center

The Mavericks re-signed veteran forward/center Dwight Powell before the start of training camp to a one-year deal, and it's believed that they told him they'd make a true effort to open a roster spot for him.

Powell's place on the team would come from being a veteran leader, and every good team has one. He's the longest-tenured Maverick currently by FAR, having come over in the Rajon Rondo trade in the 2014-15 season. The next player who has been in Dallas the longest is Kyrie Irving, whom they acquired via trade in 2023.

While his value would come as a veteran, Powell still needs to prove to a new coaching staff and front office that he could contribute four or five minutes, if needed.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth Lundy, Guard

The Mavericks signed Seth Lundy to an Exhibit-10 contract, and this might be his last shot in the NBA.

Lundy was a second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and only played 9 games for them that season on a two-way contract. They waived him in December 2024, was picked up by the LA Clippers on a two-way, but wouldn't play for them, and was waived last offseason.

The Lundy re-emergence started in the Summer League, where he averaged 20 PPG while shooting 44% from three for the Toronto Raptors' Summer League team this offseason. Still, he wants to get a chance somewhere.

Caleb Martin, Wing

Caleb Martin is in an interesting spot. He still has two years remaining on his contract, making more than $19 million, but he's been a bad basketball player since he arrived in Dallas in the horrific Quentin Grimes trade.

His contract would be tough to move on from, but Martin needs to prove that his defense can still be good enough to stay on the team for now. Otherwise, the Mavericks will be exploring every option possible to move on.

Martin has never been a great offensive player, even if he showed flashes in the postseason a few years ago with the Miami Heat. Defense is where he can hang his hat.

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