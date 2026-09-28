4 Players Mavericks Could Trade or Waive to Make Room For Longest-Tenured Veteran

The Dallas Mavericks re-signed veteran forward/center Dwight Powell just before the start of training camp to a one-year deal, which is rumored to be worth $3.8 million, which has $1 million partially guaranteed, and another $500 thousand would be guaranteed if he makes the opening night roster.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have told Powell that they will make a "true effort" to find ways to keep Powell on the roster for this season.

As of now, the Mavericks stand at the full 15-man roster limit, so they'd have to waive or trade someone to make that opening for Powell.

Stein mentioned Tarik Biberovic, Marcus Sasser, and Moussa Cisse as the three "most sheddable salaries," but each player has a reason to believe they'll remain in Dallas.

The Mavericks acquired the draft rights to Biberovic this offseason and convinced him to come to the NBA from Europe with a two-year, $6 million deal that has a team option on the second year. He's cheap and a lethal shooter, which is something the Mavericks need.

If Biberovic struggles in camp, maybe they waive him and let him return to Europe, but with how heavily general manager Mike Schmitz trusts his overseas scouting, it seems like they'd try to let him figure it out.

Marcus Sasser was essentially acquired in a salary dump from the Detroit Pistons, as the Mavericks didn't have to send anything back to get him, taking him into one of their exceptions.

While Sasser hasn't played much thus far in his NBA career, the Mavericks need depth in the backcourt. Kyrie Irving and rookie Sergio De Larrea are the only other point guards on the roster.

Moussa Cisse is on a mostly non-guaranteed contract, but the Mavericks matched the offer sheet he signed with the New York Knicks to bring him back, showing they have belief in him. He's young with a lot of potential to grow, and it wouldn't make a lot of sense to waive a young player with potential to bring back an older veteran.

So, if those three are off the table, are there any other moves for the Mavericks to make?

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Dwight Powell (7) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Must Find a Way to Move Caleb Martin

Marc Stein also mentioned Caleb Martin as a possibility, but he still has two years and $19.3 million remaining on his contract.

Martin has been a bad player since arriving in Dallas in a horrific trade that saw Nico Harrison send Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Martin, the pick being Philadelphia's own in a tanking season, which ended up as the 35th pick.

Once Martin arrived in Dallas, he failed his physical, but instead of reversing the trade, the Mavericks were able to get a 2030 second-round pick back, which has already been traded again. Somehow, Harrison walked away with the two worst assets in a trade that only had four.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin has been borderline unplayable. The elite defense he displayed with the Miami Heat was mostly gone, his three-point shot looks painful, and many fans will remember him not throwing a lob in transition to Cooper Flagg to get him his first 50-point game.

However, it would be nearly impossible to trade Martin on his current salary without attaching draft capital to it, which is something the Mavericks don't really have. They could waive him, but that would be a lot of dead money on the books since his contract is fully guaranteed.

Still, if the Mavericks are specifically looking at the quality of the roster, it has to be Caleb Martin who goes.

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