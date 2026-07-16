3 Overreactions as Mavericks Cruise to 2026 NBA Summer League Win Over Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks played their 4th Summer League of 2026 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday afternoon, but most of the big pieces were out. OKC sat Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz while the Mavs were missing Morez Johnson Jr. and Ryan Nembhard.

Once again, the Mavs looked pretty good without Johnson and Nembhard, even if the Thunder weren't playing with many players who have ever played or will ever play in the NBA.

Sergio De Larrea put on a passing clinic, breaking the franchise Summer League record that he set last game with 14 assists, as the Mavs cruised to a 97-87 victory, putting them at 2-2 for the event. They'll close the Summer League by playing the New York Knicks tomorrow.

With some big players out, it's hard to draw too many takeaways, but there are some nonetheless.

Sergio De Larrea's Passing Should Solidify His Role

For the second game in a row, Sergio De Larrea has broken the team's record for assists in a game. There was some thought he'd be better at shooting guard early in his career because of his shooting, but he's too good a passer not to have the ball in his hands.

He may not play a lot right away because he needs to fill out his frame and improve as a scorer, but there's no denying his impact on the offense when he's on the floor.

Mavericks rookie Sergio De Larrea has 26 assists over his last two Summer League games with a near 4/1 assist to turnover ratio 👀! #MFFL



(🎥: @NBAspain) pic.twitter.com/Z7JclghjcD — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) July 16, 2026

Vsevolod Ishchenko's Best Game

Vsevolod Ishchenko has made his impact felt in a lot of different ways this summer, but this was his best all-around game.

Ishchenko had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, including a perfect lob from halfcourt to Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (more on him in a second).

He's absolutely carving out a role with the Mavs, even if they decide to stash him overseas.

1: What an insane pass and finish.



2: Look at @Mike_Schmitz reaction! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ByqqMmN4O4 — The Mavs Blog (@TheMavsBlog) July 16, 2026

Two Unsung Heroes

With Morez Johnson Jr. and Ryan Nembhard out, two players have really stepped up: Darin Green Jr. and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.

Darin Green Jr., who spent his college career split between UCF and Florida State, started his pro career overseas. He's been money from three so far in the Summer League, which is no surprise for those who watched his college career. He's worth a look on a G-League contract.

And then there's Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu. He's an absurd athlete at 6'10" and 243 pounds, able to sky for rebounds and lobs. With his athleticism alone, he needs an Exhibit-10 contract so they can get his G-League rights.