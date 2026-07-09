5 Things to Watch for Dallas Mavericks in 2026 NBA Summer League

Thursday marks the start of the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, a 10-day sprint of watching young players try to make the NBA.

It's also the first opportunity for fans to watch their newest rookies, see if players in their second year will take the jump they hope, and for new eras to begin.

That's what will happen with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, as they'll face the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. CST. While there will be a few high-profile matchups, with Morez Johnson Jr. going against a few of his former Michigan teammates, there are plenty of things to keep an eye on with the Mavs.

Here are five things that we'll be watching for in this year's Summer League.

Ryan Nembhard Second-Year Jump

As of now, the Mavericks haven't added much competition to the point guard room for this season. Kyrie Irving will be returning from injury, Sergio De Larrea can play either backcourt spot, and Marcus Sasser essentially has one year to prove himself.

That almost signals some confidence in Ryan Nembhard, the guard who was undrafted last year, but still provided some big moments, such as an absurd 23 assists in the final game of the season.

If he's going to be a mainstay in the rotation, his scoring is going to have to improve. He averaged 6.6 PPG last year, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 35.6% from three, but he was really inconsistent. Nembhard will need to show some consistency this summer.

Morez Johnson's Three-Point Shooting

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Dallas Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft holds his jersey during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Mavericks used the 9th overall pick on Morez Johnson Jr. out of Michigan, who is an elite defender with a high motor. However, questions about his fit alongside Cooper Flagg persist because of his limited three-point shooting in college.

Johnson shot well at the NBA combine, but he needs to prove he can do it on an NBA floor in game action. This will be his best chance to do so.

Sergio De Larrea's Playmaking

As mentioned in Ryan Nembhard's section, 25th overall pick Sergio De Larrea can play either backcourt position because of his size at 6'7". He does have the playmaking tools to be a point guard one day, but he struggled with turnovers, at times.

Playing in the NBA, even in the Summer League, is very different than in Europe. Whether he has the athleticism to be a future point guard is questionable, but De Larrea needs to show this summer that he can consistently make the right reads.

Is Vsevolod Ishchenko Ready for the NBA?

The Dallas Mavericks bought the 56th overall pick in the draft to take Vsevolod Ishchenko, a sharpshooter from Russia. He wasn't that productive, and his level of competition wasn't the best, but Mike Schmitz seemed to be a big fan.

They haven't signed Ishchenko to any contract yet, so they're clearly more curious about what he could potentially be. If he's not good enough now, there will be plenty of time for him to develop overseas, but this is a good testing ground.

Can John Poulakidas Secure a Roster Spot?

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas needs three-point shooting, and John Poulakidas can provide that in spades. After signing with the Mavericks on a two-way contract, he nailed 31 threes in 13 games.

Poulakidas is still on a two-way contract, but strong performances could bump him up to a real roster spot if the Mavericks move on from Klay Thompson. At the very least, he's looking to solidify his two-way spot for next season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.