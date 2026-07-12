3 Overreactions From Mavericks' Summer League Loss to Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks are now 0-2 in the 2026 NBA Summer League after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening, who were playing without their first-round pick, Cameron Carr.

In fact, the only players on the court for them who have an NBA contract are Adou Thiero, Chris Manon, and AK Okereke.

That pales in comparison to the Mavericks, who have six players on some kind of NBA contract: Ryan Nembhard, Sergio De Larrea, John Poulakidas, Tobi Lawal, Tyler Smith, and Morez Johnson Jr. That doesn't even count Vsevolod Ishchenko, whom they took in the second round this year.

This was just a bad showing from the Mavericks, as they struggled against the Lakers' zone and only scored 26 points in the second half, but here are three overreactions we had from this game.

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Nembhard Isn't a Rotation-Level Player Yet

This is the second game in a row in which Ryan Nembhard finished tied for the lowest plus/minus. And this is the Summer League.

Nembhard was at least productive in the first game against the Golden State Warriors, finishing with 15 points and 11 assists, but he shot just 6/15 from the floor (1/6 from three), and was a -16.

He was just bad in this game: 12 points, 5 assists, and 5 turnovers on 3/11 shooting from the floor (was perfect at the free-throw line), and was a -22.

From what we've seen so far, Nembhard isn't ready for a primary rotation spot next season.

Morez Johnson Is An Incredibly Impactful Defender

We already knew how good a defender Morez Johnson Jr. could be, and he showed it again in this game, finishing with 4 blocks and 2 steals. This comes after he had 5 stocks in the first game.

This wasn't as good an offensive showing for him as he had just 10 points on 4/8 shooting. That'll come. He's going to make his mark on defense early in his career.

Dallas could benefit from getting him and Sergio De Larrea more shots in rhythm (but this hasn't been a good showing from De Larrea so far).

Rez BEAUTIFUL spinning fade away! pic.twitter.com/Fa4XGeS3X1 — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) July 12, 2026

Jaden Springer's Falloff Needs to be Studied

Jaden Springer found his way onto the Mavericks' Summer League roster this year in what has been an interesting basketball journey. He was the 28th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, was the G-League Finals MVP in 2023, and showed at least enough potential that the Boston Celtics traded a second-round pick for him in 2024.

He is an awful basketball player now. He was constantly lost on defense, scored just 2 points, and the only other stat he recorded in this game was a turnover. His stock has plummeted in recent years.

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