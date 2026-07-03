Dallas Mavericks Reveal Roster For 2026 NBA Summer League, Including All Draft Picks
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The Dallas Mavericks are less than a week away from the next stage of the offseason.
After adding four rookies to the roster last month, the Mavericks will have an opportunity to begin evaluating those players at the professional level when the team tips off action at the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Dallas previously learned its schedule, which includes matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
With the action in Sin City right around the corner, the Mavericks have revealed the 13 players that will be suiting up for the franchise in summer league.
All of Dallas' draft picks are included: forward Morez Johnson Jr., guard Sergio De Larrea, forward Tobi Lawal, and guard Vsevolod Ishchenko. There was some debate about whether Ishchenko and De Larrea would be able to join coming from Europe, but all signs point to them joining the Mavs, as De Larrea signed his four-year deal today.
Lawal and Ishchenko are more likely to earn two-way opportunities, depending on how they perform. The Mavericks are projected to have 13 players under contract for 2026-27, so there just might not be enough room on the main club, at least for now.
It'll be interesting to see how Ryan Nembhard operates as well, considering he has a year of NBA experience under his belt. Nembhard will be joining the team after wrapping up his obligations with Team Canada at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
The Mavericks do have another player on their summer league roster who has played in the NBA.
Guard Jaden Springer was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round back in 2021. Philadelphia traded Springer to the Boston Celtics in 2024, where he won an NBA title as the Celtics took down the Mavericks in five games.
Springer ended up being dealt to the Houston Rockets the following season, where he was promptly waived. He also spent time with the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.
Check out Dallas' full summer league roster below.
Dallas Announces Summer League Roster
No. 1 - John Poulakidas, Guard
No. 9 - Ryan Nembhard, Guard
13 - Vsevolod Ishchenko, Forward
14 - Morez Johnson Jr., Forward
23 - Tyler Smith, Forward
26 - Darin Green Jr., Guard
29 - Jaden Springer, Guard
33 - Tobi Lawal, Forward
42 - Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Center
43 - Ja'Vier Franchis, Forward
44 - Guillermo Diaz Graham, Center
45 - Jorge Diaz Graham, Forward
55 - Sergio De Larrea, Guard
Summer League Schedule For The Mavericks
July 9 – Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors (6:00 PM CT on ESPN), Thomas & Mack Center
July 11 – Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9:00 PM CT on ESPN), Thomas & Mack Center
July 13 – Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies (6:00 PM CT on ESPN), Thomas & Mack Center
July 16 – Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder (3:00 PM CT on Prime), Thomas & Mack Center
Game 5 - TBD
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Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.Follow DustinLewisNG