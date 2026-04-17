4 Dallas Mavericks Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have entered a retooling stage as they look to build the best team possible around Cooper Flagg. That makes this offseason imperative, as it's the last year that they have control over their first-round pick until 2031, so it could be the only good chance to pair Flagg with another young star.

They could also look to trade some pieces on the roster to gain more draft capital. If the new GM, whoever that ends up being, decides to explore that route, here are four trade options.

1. P.J. Washington - Forward

Dec 29, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) scores a basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

P.J. Washington signed a contract extension just before the season started, worth more than $88 million over four years. Because of when he signed it, he wasn't eligible to be traded all season. That will change this offseason.



Washington's counting stats were solid at 14.2 PPG and 7.0 RPG, but he shot just 45% from the floor and 32.5% from three. He's one of many players who were severely impacted by not having any real playmakers on the floor this year.



His fit with Cooper Flagg is questionable, at best. They're both jump wings who play the same position, and the Mavs could likely get some decent draft capital in exchange for him.

2. Naji Marshall - Forward

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A big wing who can handle the ball, is automatic in the paint, an enforcer, and can be a good defender when he wants to be, should be a player every team wants and needs. However, Naji Marshall feels a little redundant on a team with Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, especially since he's a poor three-point shooter. The objective should be to space the floor as much as possible for them.



Marshall is a good player, but the Mavs could get some decent capital for him in a trade. He's entering the last year of his contract at just over $9 million, but how much is he going to demand on his extension? He's a bargain right now; that could change.

3. Daniel Gafford - Center

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) tries to keep his balance as he runs out of bounds during the second half against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford was on the trade block all season, but once the Mavs moved Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Jaden Hardy for expiring contracts, they didn't have as much need to shed future salary. They need injury insurance for Dereck Lively II, and Gafford is the perfect complement, but if a first-round pick comes across the table for Gafford, it has to be something they consider.

4. Jason Kidd - Head Coach

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alright. Let's get weird. Jason Kidd has already been traded once as a head coach, and while the Mavericks would like to hang on to him, they also shouldn't be completely attached. He's an average coach. If he starts considering another team again, like he did last offseason with the New York Knicks, see if you can swing a deal for a few second-round picks.

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