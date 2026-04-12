A Staggering 20 Players on Mavericks-Bulls Injury Report, Regular Season Finale

We have finally hit the final game of the disastrous regular season for the Dallas Mavericks. They've been eliminated from the postseason for nearly a month at this point, really only participating to try to improve their lottery odds and to boost Cooper Flagg's Rookie of the Year chances.

The finale will be a tank-off between the Mavs and the Chicago Bulls, who are also not in postseason contention. The result of this game doesn't matter to Chicago, as they're locked into the 9th-best lottery odds, but they also realize there's nothing left to play for.

Because of that, there are a staggering 20 players on the injury report for this game, and that doesn't even count the Mavs' two-way players, John Poulakidas, Moussa Cisse, and Tyler Smith. They're listed as probable to play, as the Mavs look to evaluate all of their young talent, but both sides don't want to risk injuries for important pieces if they can avoid it.

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts with forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Chicago Bulls Injury Report

As they have all season, the Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from ACL surgery. Hopefully, by the next time the Mavs play a real basketball game, he'll be back in the starting lineup where he belongs.

The same goes for Dereck Lively II, who only played in 7 games this season before needing season-ending foot surgery. He was recently seen without his walking boot, so he is slowly making progress. Next season will be incredibly important, as it's the last one on his rookie contract.

Six different players are doubtful for the Mavs. Marvin Bagley III has a left shoulder impingement. He was questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, left early in the game, and didn't return. It would be surprising to see him play in this game.

P.J. Washington hasn't played since April 5th due to a left elbow sprain and has been wearing a brace. Naji Marshall is dealing with a left hip contusion. Daniel Gafford is likely going to rest, but he's been dealing with an ankle injury all year. Brandon Williams has an illness. Caleb Martin is also dealing with a right plantar fascia strain.

And then there's the Chicago Bulls. Matas Buzelis (right ankle sprain), Zach Collins (right 1st toe surgery), Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery), Josh Giddey (left hamstring injury management), Isaac Okoro (left quadricep contusion), Nick Richards (right elbow sprain), Anfernee Simons (left ulnar styloid fracture), Jalen Smith (right calf strain), and Guerschon Yabusele (left shoulder sprain/left elbow sprain) are all out for this game.

Lachlan Olbrich (bilateral plantar fascia), Collin Sexton (Left elbow contusion), and Patrick Williams (left thumb sprain) are all probable to play.

This game will be at 7:30 p.m. CST in the American Airlines Center.

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