4 Dallas Mavericks Who Won't Be On Roster Next Season

The Dallas Mavericks concluded their 2025-26 campaign with a 149-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls in American Airlines Center. Despite losing Cooper Flagg to an ankle injury in the first half, Dallas was still able to pull out a sizable win that pushed the franchise to 26-56, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

Throughout the season, the Mavericks' roster evolved as it became clear the best plan for the present and the future was to empower Flagg as much as possible. The team moved on from Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and Jaden Hardy.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Ruled Out With Injury in Season Finale Against Bulls

Dallas' shakeup will continue over the next couple of months. The Mavericks hold two selections in the 2026 NBA Draft and are still well over the salary cap.

It's very possible that a few members of the franchise just played their final game in white and blue.

— Khris Middleton, Forward

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Mavericks acquired Middleton in the three-team trade that sent Davis to the Washington Wizards. The 14-year veteran appeared in 28 games, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over 21.6 minutes per outing.

Dallas chose to keep Middleton on the roster rather than buy him out. That allowed the team to retain his Bird Rights, which makes the three-time All-Star a sign-and-trade candidate this summer.

Middleton doesn't have much of a future with the Mavericks, with the team looking to get younger, but Dallas could still find a way to gain a few assets.

— Daniel Gafford, Center/P.J. Washington, Forward

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas will probably have to consider parting ways with one of Daniel Gafford or P.J. Washington. Both players are scheduled to make north of $17 million next season, which is a tough pill to swallow with the franchise looking to have more flexibility.

Each player had their fair share of struggles in 2025-26. Gafford dealt with persistent injuries, posting his lowest scoring and blocked shot numbers in three years.

Washington signed an extension ahead of the campaign. While he averaged 14.2 points per game, he had a career low in assists and recorded the second-worst three-point percentage in his seven years in the league.

READ MORE: Mavericks Owner Provides Update on GM Search, Emphasizes Importance of Offseason

The Mavericks have received trade offers for Washington and Gafford in the past. For the right price, they'll have to seriously evaluate a move, especially with Dereck Lively II back for another year.

— Brandon Williams, Guard

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) makes a jump shot during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As of now, Dallas has up to 11 players under contract for next season, depending on whether the team exercises Ryan Nembhard's team option. That seems like a matter of when, not if, considering how the undrafted rookie performed throughout the year. He concluded the season with a whopping 23 assists against Chicago.

Unfortunately, despite a career year, that makes Brandon Williams redundant. Williams averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. An unrestricted free agent, he should have a few options on the table.

— Dwight Powell, Center

Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Powell has been a familiar name on the Mavericks' roster for over a decade. He's signed three consecutive contract extensions with the franchise and is now up for free agency again.

Dallas is projected to have at least three players under contract who play roughly the same position as Powell in Gafford, Washington, and Lively II, depending on what moves the team makes. The Mavericks also could keep Moussa Cisse around.

Powell saw his most playing time in three years. However, there might not be enough roster spots for his tenure in Dallas to continue, and he's also been in the NBA for 11 seasons. At 34 years old, retirement is a massive possibility.

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