Mavericks' Klay Thompson Reveals Possible Desire to Finish Career With Warriors

It has not been the closing chapter to his career that Klay Thompson expected when he left the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 offseason.

Thompson thought he'd be living off open looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving while competing for championships, but horrific front office decision-making and injuries have really cost Thompson that chance.

Now, Thompson could be looking to go back to the Warriors.

At an autograph signing this week, a fan asked Thompson if he's going back to the Warriors at any point. “Shoot, I don't know. I got one year on my deal. It'd be nice to end it in Golden State,” Thompson answered.

Fan: “Are you going to go back to the Warriors?”



Klay Thompson: “Shoot I don't know. I got one year on my deal. It'd be nice to end it in Golden State.”



(via @EinhornGabe) pic.twitter.com/ZgE1ngiukG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 20, 2026

Another fan told Thompson that they miss him on the Warriors, and he responded, "Never say never."

Thompson could just be being nice to the fans, but it would be more surprising if he didn't end his career with the Warriors, a franchise that should retire his number one day. He helped lead them to four championships, making five All-Star Games in the process.

His brief tenure in Dallas has been anything but what he thought. Luka Doncic was shockingly traded at the 2025 trade deadline, then Kyrie Irving tore his ACL a month later. The Doncic trade predictably backfired on the Mavs, and the lack of playmaking has arguably impacted Thompson more than anyone else.

Thompson is entering the final year of his three-year contract, which will pay him more than $17 million this year. He has been in trade rumors this summer as the Mavs try to find him a place where he can still compete for a championship.

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) gestures after scoring during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Klay Thompson Can End His Career Back in Golden State

As he mentioned, Thompson has just one more year on his contract, and while he's still a useful player, he's not worth the contract that he's getting.

Once his contract expires, it wouldn't be surprising to see him end his career with the Warriors, even just on a one-year minimum contract.

In fact, it would make a lot of sense. He, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green are all going to have their jerseys retired, and Curry will likely get a statue. They should want to play together one more time, even just for old times' sake.

Thompson is still a productive player, as he averaged 11.7 PPG last year while shooting 38.3% from three.

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