Contract Issue Could Keep European Prospect From Joining Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks recently pulled off a trade, sending AJ Johnson and three draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Santi Aldama and the draft rights of Tarik Biberovic, the 56th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Those draft picks likely won't amount to much, as it was two second-rounders and a 2030 top-20 protected pick from the Warriors that would convert to a second if it doesn't convey. By then, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will likely be retired, so they may not be that good that year.

Any time you see a team acquire the draft rights for someone, it's almost always just a throw-in. That is not the case for Biberovic, as NBA insider Jake Fischer reported around the draft that many teams were interested in acquiring his draft rights.

It's not hard to see why, as Biberovic is one of Europe's best shooters, and a lot of teams are looking to improve their three-point shooting.

Marc Stein reported that Biberovic could be angling to get to the NBA as early as this season, which would be a big boost for the Mavs. However, that may not be as easy as it sounds.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May, along side Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks May Need to Wait a Year for Tarik Biberovic

We know Tarik Biberovic likely won't be playing for the Mavericks' Summer League team. They've already announced their roster, Biberovic is coming off a long EuroLeague season, and the trade won't be official until Monday at the earliest.

Even once the trade is official, he's a 25-year-old coming off a strong campaign. He doesn't need to prove himself right now against incoming rookies.

The bigger issue revolves around trying to get Biberovic out of his contract, though.

The Memphis Grizzlies presented a contract to Biberovic last year, but he decided to stay in Istanbul, Turkey, signing a three-year deal with Fenerbahce.

According to Marc Stein, the new contract he signed includes a $2 million buyout to leave for the NBA this offseason. That normally wouldn't be an issue for the Mavs, as they have some of the richest owners in the NBA, but they're only allowed to contribute $900,000 towards that buyout, meaning Biberovic would have to find a way to cover the rest.

That may not be feasible for him unless Fenerbahce allows him to negotiate it down. That appears unlikely, as it's been reported that the club feels confident he'll play for them next season.

The Mavericks could always try next offseason when his buyout would be lower, and they'd have more roster spots to play with.

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