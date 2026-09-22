Cooper Flagg Leads Talented Group of Mavericks Wings Into 2026-27 Season

The Dallas Mavericks are a few days away from starting training camp before heading to Macau for some international preseason games against the in-state rival Houston Rockets.

We're getting you ready for the season by previewing each position. We talked about the point guards on Saturday and the shooting guards on Monday.

Now, we're going to take a look at the position that changed the least: small forward. Really, the only player they lost was Khris Middleton, who agreed to go back to the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade.

Basketball is pretty positionless nowadays, and guys will play multiple positions, but the wings are easily the most interesting part of the Mavericks.

It starts with Cooper Flagg, but they have a lot of talent on the wing.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previewing 2026-27 Dallas Mavericks Wings

Cooper Flagg will be the starting small forward/three. That is very easily the most secure spot on the team, even with Kyrie Irving returning as the point guard.

Flagg had a sensational rookie season, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. With Irving back, Flagg may no longer lead in assists, but that also means banking on Irving to stay healthy, which he hasn't always been able to do.

The biggest thing for Flagg is the development of his three-point shot. He had a few games where the three was falling, but he shot just 29.2% from deep for the season. His free-throw percentage (82.7%) gives a lot of optimism that he could become a high-level shooter.

Flagg has also wanted to develop more off the dribble, which he got a taste of by handling the ball so much last season with Jason Kidd.

Behind him, Naji Marshall can do a lot of similar things: handle the ball, play solid defense, attack the paint, and he's arguably got an even better floater in the lane. He's not nearly the passer or athlete that Flagg is, but he's a solid role player.

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marshall was rewarded with a three-year, $51.8 million contract extension this offseason for his efforts, which caught some people off guard. It's a little expensive, but it is on a declining scale, which might make it easier to move in the future.

Zaccharie Risacher, whom we discussed on Monday, will see some playing time here, and Caleb Martin fits into this conversation as well.

P.J. Washington is more likely to be a power forward, but he'll some minutes in bigger lineups at the three, too.

Dallas also signed Jett Howard to a two-way contract, who can play either the two or the three.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.