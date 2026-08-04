Cooper Flagg May Have Played a Hand in Mavericks' Latest Extension

The Dallas Mavericks announced over the weekend that they had extended Naji Marshall on a three-year contract worth $52.2 million. It's on a declining scale, and while it's nearly double his current salary, he is still trade-eligible if the right offer comes through.

The extension was met with mixed reviews from the fanbase, as while Marshall is a good player, this is a lot of money for a perimeter player who hasn't shown the ability to shoot the ball yet, much less at a position where the Mavericks need to be shedding bodies.

It seems like Cooper Flagg may have played a part in this extension, though.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "Cooper Flagg's known fondness for Marshall after their first season together as teammates is believed to be among the factors that Dallas considered when awarding Marshall this new three-year deal."

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that the Mavericks didn't extend Marshall simply because Cooper Flagg likes having him as a teammate, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

Marshall was one of the loudest "Pledge Allegiance to the Flagg" supporters with the star rookie, and he can be an enforcer when he needs to be.

Marshall is coming off a career-best 15.2 PPG, as he developed a deadly floater that was nearly automatic this year.

The hope is that he can grow as a shooter to be a more natural fit with Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, while also being the sticky defender he became known as while in New Orleans.

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts with forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg Already Having a Say in the Front Office?

It's unlikely that Cooper Flagg is already pushing for certain things in the front office to happen with the rest of the team, but Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz know that they need to keep their superstar happy.

If all they were looking for were someone Cooper Flagg likes, they wouldn't have traded Ryan Nembhard or let Khris Middleton go in free agency. However, they view Marshall as an integral piece of the team, whether that's as a starter or off the bench.

Masai Ujiri also just loves his versatile wings, and Marshall is certainly that. He played a little point guard last year, as his ability to get into the paint on drives was something sorely needed.

As Flagg's star grows, he may get more push in what the front office does, but they're going to build the best team around him possible in the meantime.

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