Mavericks Could Make Roster Change After Young Player's Summer League Misstep

The Dallas Mavericks are nearing the end of their 2026 NBA Summer League slate.

So far, the Mavericks are 2-2, and will play their fifth and final exhibition game against the New York Knicks on Friday evening.

There have been some positive developments as Morez Johnson Jr. looked the part before missing the past two games, and fellow first-round pick Sergio De Larrea is making a quick transition from Europe to the NBA.

However, Dallas is exiting Las Vegas with at least one big question to answer leading up to training camp.

Tyler Smith's Future In Dallas Might Be Up In The Air

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tyler Smith (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mavericks came into the Summer League with all three of their two-way contracts filled. Dallas signed second-round pick Tobi Lawal to a two-way deal earlier this month, pairing him with guard John Poulakidas and forward Tyler Smith, who were holdovers from last season.

The past week presented an opportunity for all three to showcase why the franchise is high on their potential. Poulakidas and Lawal each went through struggles; however, they both posted summer league highs in Thursday's win over Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Smith was missing in action for the second consecutive game, which seemed bizarre from the outside looking in.

It would be one thing if he were dealing with an injury, but the Mavericks didn't announce anything of the sort, instead listing Smith as a DNP - coach's decision against the Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

According to The Smoking Cuban, Smith was expected to start for Dallas to begin its run in Sin City. However, he reportedly missed a film session prior to the opening game, leading the coaching staff to bring him off the bench.

In two appearances, Smith averaged 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 blocks over 14.0 minutes per game. He shot 38.5% from the field, 22.2% from three-point range, and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Since then, it's been quiet as the Mavericks have replaced Smith with the combination of Lawal, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, and Jorge Diaz Graham.

It's unclear if Smith will play against the Knicks.

Either way, Smith might not be in Dallas' good graces at this time. Considering his status as an unproven prospect, missing a film session or any similar missteps is simply unacceptable.

New team president Masai Ujiri has already shown that he's not afraid to shake things up if it benefits the Mavericks.

Smith's status is something worth keeping an eye on over the coming weeks, as there are options who could replace him.

Second-round pick Vsevolod Ishchenko comes to mind, who is the only member of the Mavericks' 2026 draft class not signed to a deal. Ishchenko didn't really light it up in Las Vegas, but he's gritty and fun to watch on defense.

Guard Darin Green Jr. and center Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu are two other contenders. Both players made their marks in the first four games, with Green Jr. lighting it up from distance and Akobundu-Ehiogu showing off his athleticism.

In the event the Mavericks move on from Smith, they could evaluate players from around the league to step into their final two-way contract.

If a move is coming, it'll probably happen sooner rather than later.

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