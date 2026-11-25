The Dallas Mavericks have a big road matchup on Wednesday night, as they'll face the Denver Nuggets. It's too early to think about postseason positioning and standings, but only one game separates these teams in the early going.

Denver has been an interesting team because Nikola Jokic isn't as elite as he's been in years past (still ridiculously good), and the depth is highly questionable, but Jamal Murray is playing at an All-NBA level.

Jokic could be a matchup nightmare for centers like Daniel Gafford and Morez Johnson Jr., but P.J. Washington could be an interesting foil with a shot-blocker lurking behind him.

Washington missed the back-to-back games over the weekend against the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers with an illness, and he's questionable for this game as he is still recovering from that illness.

Not helping matters is that the Denver Nuggets don't have a single player on their injury report. The Mavericks will have to overcome that with a few key players on the mend.

Nov 2, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game between the Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Nuggets Injury Report

Caleb Martin is available, as he has been for the last few weeks, with a right thumb sprain. He has started 10 of the last 11 games, with the Mavericks winning 6 of his starts. He's still far from a perfect player, but he's at least serviceable, which is a big step up from last season.

Dereck Lively II remains out while he recovers from foot surgery. We're coming up on the one-year anniversary of his surgery, and while head coach Dusty May has been told that Lively is "close" to returning, we truly have no idea how close he is.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea has been out since October 26th with a right knee sprain. They were hoping it would be a quicker recovery, but they're being cautious with their 25th overall pick. Coach May said that De Larrea has added some notable size, while also getting extra work in before and after practice.

European sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic is still waiting to make his NBA debut as he deals with right heel bursitis. This has been a nagging injury for him, and they're hoping he can be on the floor soon. There were a few games nearly a month ago when he was upgraded to doubtful, but he has been out for every game since.

Rookie forward Tobi Lawal is out as he deals with a groin strain. With how athletic is, they're going to be cautious with his return, too.

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