The Dallas Mavericks have only played one game since Sunday, which was a dominant 116-94 win over the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors.

Despite being 8-7, the Mavericks are only 10th in the Western Conference standings, but they'll have a good chance to make up some ground this weekend with back-to-back games against the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz, who have a combined 7-24 record.

The Mavericks have lost to the Sacramento Kings, so anything is possible, but this should be an opportunity to rack up some wins.

As has been the case for most teams around the league, Sunday's injury report is a busy one for the matchup between the Mavericks and Clippers, and with it being the first night of a back-to-back for Dallas, you can guarantee they'll be careful with how many minutes the top guys are playing.

Sep 28, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (7) during media day at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Clippers Injury Report

The most important Maverick on the injury report is P.J. Washington, who is questionable with a left shoulder impingement. This is a new injury for him, as he played 24 minutes in a great showing against the Warriors on Wednesday, putting up 21 points while shooting 5/7 from three.

Walter Clayton Jr. is questionable to play with left patellar tendinitis. This is also a new injury, as he played 27 minutes in Wednesday's win.

Caleb Martin is available to play through a right thumb sprain. He has started each of the last 8 games, which probably says more about the rest of the shooting guards on the roster.

Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from foot surgery. While there hasn't been any update on a timeline, head coach Dusty May said on Friday that he'd been told Lively is "close," though we've heard that a lot recently.

Sergio De Larrea is out as he recovers from a knee sprain.

Tarik Biberovic is still waiting to make his NBA debut, as he's dealt with right heel bursitis all year. Coach May said on Friday that both De Larrea and Biberovic had been making progress and doing workouts in small groups before and after practice.

Tobi Lawal is out with a groin strain. Jett Howard is questionable to play due to a G League assignment.

For the Clippers, two-time All-Star Brandon Ingram is out while they manage his recovery from a partially torn Achilles. He'll make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets.

Bradley Beal is out while managing a right knee injury.

Jordan Miller is out as he recovers from surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

Two-way contracts Nick Martinelli and Jalen Pickett are also out.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.