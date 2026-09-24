NBA Insider Provides Disappointing Injury Update on Mavericks' Dereck Lively II

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to start training camp this week, as they have some international preseason games that allow them to get an early start.

One of the big questions entering training camp is the availability of fourth-year center Dereck Lively II.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon provided an update on Wednesday night, and it's not the update that Mavericks fans were hoping for.

"Sources: Mavs C Dereck Lively II (foot) has not been cleared for camp as he continues to recover from his December surgery. His status for the start of the season has yet to be determined. He has not suffered any setback and is slowly ramping up to begin basketball activity," MacMahon posted.

Sources: Mavs C Dereck Lively II (foot) has not been cleared for camp as he continues to recover from his December surgery. His status for the start of the season has yet to be determined. He has not suffered any setback and is slowly ramping up to begin basketball activity. — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) September 24, 2026

Lively had an injury-riddled 2025 that started with a small stress fracture in his foot in January of that year that was initially misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle. He was getting ready to play just a few days after the "ankle" injury when they found the stress fracture, which then needed surgery, costing him a few months.

He returned late in the season but clearly didn't have the same confidence in his foot. Lively then had a procedure in the 2025 offseason to remove bone spurs from that foot.

Lively would only play seven games at the start of the 2025-26 season, as he battled knee and foot issues, before having season-ending foot surgery in London in December.

It's been a long path back, but things had been trending this way when Lively stayed in Texas while the rest of the team went to Los Angeles to work out with Kyrie Irving last week.

For there to still not be an estimate on his return is concerning, but it's also good to see them letting him have all the time necessary to get healthy.

Mar 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) arrives before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Up Next for the Mavericks at Center?

With Lively still expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, and possibly at the start of the season, Daniel Gafford would be the favorite to start at center, with Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Moussa Cisse able to provide depth.

They also have Dwight Powell coming in for training camp, and we can watch to see if that translates to a larger role.

The Mavericks have a much higher ceiling if Lively can get healthy, as he anchored the Mavericks' playoff run to the NBA Finals in 2024. His passing ability as a big really makes a huge difference.

However, health has always been a question for Lively, even dating back to high school. That's why his contract situation will be fascinating to watch.

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