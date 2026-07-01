Dallas Mavericks NBA Free Agency Tracker With Rumors And Signings

It's a new era for the Dallas Mavericks, led by new head coach Dusty May, new general manager Mike Schmitz, and new team president Masai Ujiri. We'll be tracking every Mavericks' free agency move and rumor.

They're looking to build around Cooper Flagg, the next rising superstar of the Mavericks, who had a historically great Rookie of the Year campaign, joining Michael Jordan as the only rookies in the last 50 years to lead their teams in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

That's a unique talent to be able to build around, and they want to make sure they do it correctly.

It started with the 2026 NBA Draft, where Ujiri and Schmitz maneuvered around the board to leave with four prospects: Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea, Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal, and Russian sharpshooter Vsevolod Ishchenko.

The next part of team-building started on Tuesday night, as that's when free agency negotiations officially opened in the NBA. Some deals have already been announced, but the Mavericks have yet to make any moves as of Wednesday morning.

Running Mavericks' Tracker of All Free Agency and Trade Rumors

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, provides an opening statement during an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday (7/1): Dallas Mavericks Likely to Trade for Detroit's Marcus Sasser

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a likely trade suitor for Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. However, any trade will have to wait until July 6th to be finalized.

Updates to last night’s Late Night Intel:



🏀 Norm Powell’s two-year Chicago deal features a team option in Year 2.



🏀 Houston opted for the two-year deal with Marcus Smart covered in this piece.



🏀 Dallas’ expected trade for Detroit’s Marcus Sasser must wait until July 6. https://t.co/YNUNcqzFTY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2026

The Pistons are looking to shed a little salary, and the Mavericks can absorb Sasser into a trade exception, even if the Pistons might have to send a second-round pick or two to incentivize the Mavs.

Sasser would give the Mavericks' backcourt a shot of potential, even if his play has declined since his rookie season. He's a Texas native, went to college at Houston, and has been a legitimate three-point shooter ever since setting foot in the league.

If the Mavericks don't expand that deal to send out someone like P.J. Washington or Daniel Gafford, that would leave them with even fewer roster spots to fill.

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Free Agency Targets Already Off the Board

The Dallas Mavericks haven't been rumored for any free agent signings, but there were some targets that fans wanted who have already come off the board.

Keon Ellis has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year/$18 million deal. He's a solid two-way player, capable of being a good defender and decent three-point shooter.

Dean Wade has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year/$39 million deal. Every team needs a big man who can shoot, and that's what Wade is. The fourth year is only partially guaranteed.

THIS WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE RUMORS SURFACE

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.