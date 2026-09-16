The Mavericks' Quietest Offseason Decision May Be Their Most Important

The Dallas Mavericks have made a lot of changes this offseason, some of them being very loud moves. Between getting a new head coach, a new front office, drafting Morez Johnson Jr. 9th overall, and being firm on their decision not to trade Kyrie Irving, the Mavs have found themselves in the headlines often.

However, they've made a handful of sneaky additions, including one that has flown nearly completely under the radar.

They traded a top-20 protected pick from the Warriors in 2030, a couple of second-round picks, and A.J. Johnson to the Memphis Grizzlies for Santi Aldama and Tarik Biberovic. Johnson was later traded again to the New Orleans Pelicans, which shows how his career has gone up to this point.

By doing this, the Mavericks traded a player who wasn't going to be in the rotation and some low-value picks for two real rotation players. That move provided the Mavs with some real help in their biggest weakness last year: three-point shooting.

Oct 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aldama was a 35% three-point shooter last season and has been close to that mark for his career. That matters in the frontcourt, as the 7-footer will provide something the Mavericks have had since prime Maxi Kleber, which feels like a lifetime ago. He offers some similar defensive versatility, as well.

Biberovic was one of the best shooters in the world over the last few years, playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

He's a high-volume shooter, and that could earn him an instant spot in the rotation, even if this will be his first year in the NBA.

Reports indicated that a few NBA teams were interested in acquiring the draft rights to Biberovic, the former 56th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and the Mavs were able to convince him to come over with just a two-year, $6 million deal that has a team option on the second year.

The Mavericks bought out Klay Thompson to let him sign with the Miami Heat, opening up wing minutes for a player like Biberovic.

With how bad the Mavericks were last year from behind the arc, these are two worthwhile additions that cost them very little. Any time you can add quality players while giving up someone like AJ Johnson, who might be out of the league soon, that's a major win for the Mavericks.

It improves their back-end depth while still giving them enough quality shooting to make an impact once the regular season starts.

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