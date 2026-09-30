Mavericks Rookie Pitched Dusty May Over FaceTime Before Going 9th Overall

The Dallas Mavericks' top selection in the 2026 NBA Draft had direct ties to new head coach Dusty May.

Former Michigan star Morez Johnson Jr. developed into a star under May's tutelage in Ann Arbor, playing a key role in the Wolverines' run to their first national championship in 37 years.

The two formed a bond after May convinced the former top-100 recruit to transfer to Michigan following his freshman season at Illinois. The move obviously paid off for both parties, as the Wolverines' title will be remembered forever.

That's why it's no surprise that Johnson Jr. was lobbying May to pick him in the draft as soon as the news broke about his gig in Dallas.

Morez Johnson Jr. Lobbied For Dusty May To Pick Him In 2026 NBA Draft

Michigan head coach Dusty May talks to forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) at open practice at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a clip from the Wy Network, a flashback to June showed Johnson Jr. reacting to the Mavericks hiring May in real time.

Fresh off a trip to Whole Foods, the versatile forward held a shopping bag in one hand while FaceTiming May with the other.

As he congratulated May, Johnson Jr. made sure to remind his head coach that he might be on the board when Dallas picked at No. 9.

"What's up, man. Congrats! I just want to say, like, since you got some input, I'm in your range. I'm in your range," Johnson Jr. said.

May let Johnson Jr. know that he has his back.

"You know I'm working for you," May replied. "I'm going to hit you later."

Morez Johnson Jr. facetimed Dusty May to pitch himself at 9th overall after finding out he took the Mavs coaching job 👀😅



The Call: Hoopers ft. Morez Johnson Jr. is out NOW on our YT - link in bio 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HGKw37gGXS — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) September 28, 2026

Obviously, roughly 24 hours later, May delivered, as Dallas made Johnson Jr. a top-10 draft pick.

In his lone season at Michigan, Johnson Jr. averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He was named Second-Team All-Big Ten and was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

Johnson Jr. shot 78.2% from the charity stripe and 34.3% from distance, albeit on limited attempts, so there is optimism he can expand his range at the professional level.

With that being said, Johnson Jr. has been limited early in training camp due to an undisclosed injury. May believes he'll be fully ready to go in the near future, but it's something to monitor after calf soreness and an illness kept him out for most of summer league.

The Mavericks open their preseason slate against the Houston Rockets on Friday, October 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. CST, with the teams playing at the Venetian Arena in China.

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