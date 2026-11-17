The Dallas Mavericks have had a rough three-game stretch, losing by nearly 40 in two of them, and losing to a Cleveland Cavaliers team that sat its entire starting five.

Things need to change. The Mavericks went from one of the more entertaining teams in the NBA to a brutal watch in the span of a week, and part of it is because teams are loading up on Cooper Flagg, daring anyone else to beat them.

Right now, no one else is beating them. The Mavericks don't have enough shooting talent around Flagg to make teams pay, and teams will continue to force others to shoot.

Still, new head coach Dusty May has to find a way to make this work. They don't necessarily need to be a Play-In team this season, but they shouldn't be non-competitive. Here are two lineup changes the Dallas Mavericks should consider making.

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (34) shoots during the second half against the Utah Jazz in an Emirates NBA Cup game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Santi Aldama

The Mavericks didn't have to trade much to get Santi Aldama away from the Memphis Grizzlies, giving up a fake future first-round pick, some second-round picks, and AJ Johnson. Aldama spent the offseason recovering from knee surgery in March and had to delay his Mavericks debut by a few weeks while they waited for him to get back to 100%.

They're still managing that recovery, as evidenced by his sitting on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, but he's been impactful when he's been in there. He has the highest plus/minus on the team, and a lot of that is because of his ability to space the floor.

Aldama is a career 35% three-point shooter. He's been a little sluggish to start this season, going 6/18 from deep in his five games, but he's still getting his feet under him. Teams respect him as a three-point shooter, and that's a lot more than you can say about a lot of other people on the roster.

Inserting him into the starting lineup could really help Cooper Flagg, but whether that comes at the cost of P.J. Washington's starting spot or Daniel Gafford's is a different question. Aldama isn't a strong enough interior defender to play full-time center, but playing him and Washington together could really help open things up.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Insert Walter Clayton Jr. Into Starting Lineup When Kyrie Irving Is Out

Walter Clayton Jr. is far from a perfect player. There are reasons why he was cut by the Memphis Grizzlies a year after being a first-round pick.

Still, he's been pretty productive for the Mavs, averaging 7.1 PPG and 3.3 APG while shooting 36.4% from three. You could make an argument that he should be starting alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, but they already have defensive issues, and having a backcourt that small wouldn't help.

Clayton should be starting any time that Irving isn't playing, though. They are also managing Irving's comeback from his ACL surgery, not playing him in most back-to-backs. While they want to have their best five players out, starting a trio of Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Naji Marshall, as they did on Sunday against Boston, is a rough watch.

While Flagg is great with the ball in his hands, he's at his best when he has a true point guard who can settle things down. Clayton can do that. He's also a good enough shooter to keep defenses honest. They need that as much as anything.

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