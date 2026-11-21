Walter Clayton Jr. has been a revelation for the Dallas Mavericks, despite being on a two-way contract. While his counting stats aren't anything eye-popping (7.1 PPG, 3.6 APG, 36.7% 3PT), he has provided a huge boost in playmaking off the bench.

It's crazy that the second-best guard on the Mavericks is on a two-way contract and wasn't even on the roster until a month ago. The Memphis Grizzlies waived him before the start of the season, despite him being a first-round pick and a key piece in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade.

Once Clayton was waived, it became pretty apparent that he was on a fast track to signing with the Mavericks. The Sacramento Kings were one reported option, but I don't think anyone would willingly want to play for them with multiple options on the table.

And, according to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors offered Clayton a two-way spot before signing with the Mavs, too.

“Just, obviously, the organization,” Clayton said to the Chronicle about his reasons for signing with the Mavs. “Golden State is a great organization, but just out here in Dallas — it’s a good opportunity for me. I think something’s being built here. Obviously, Golden State is going to look different in a few years. Dallas — we will, too.”

Nov 2, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He brings up a few interesting points. Stephen Curry is likely close to retiring, but he would've been a great mentor for Clayton. Still, with Steve Kerr likely going out soon, and Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler not getting any younger, the Mavericks just fit Clayton's timeline a lot better.

Dallas has a young superstar in Cooper Flagg, a new head coach in Dusty May, and still the veteran guard presence in Kyrie Irving. That's a great runway for a young guard to learn in.

Clayton already had familiarity with Coach May after being roommates with his son, Jack, at Florida. That probably helped as much as anything.

The Mavericks needed some more guard help, and likely incentivized Clayton by letting him know they'd convert him to a standard roster spot at some point this season.

Marcus Sasser has been really inconsistent this season, while rookie Sergio De Larrea has missed most of the season with a knee sprain.

So, when Kyrie Irving has been out, Clayton has been the only other steadying hand. Players like Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall can handle it, but Flagg has always been better when there's another true point guard alongside him.

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