Just a week ago, the Dallas Mavericks were one of the best surprises of the early season, sitting 7-4 after back-to-back wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

That second win showed how strong the Mavericks could be with their two stars, as Cooper Flagg put up 43 points, while Kyrie Irving wasn't far behind with 35.

It has been disastrous since. In three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, the Mavericks have lost by 39, 10, and 37, respectively.

Keep in mind that the Timberwolves didn't have Anthony Edwards, while the Cavaliers rested James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. To say that these losses have been embarrassing wouldn't even be the half of it.

They also have the distinction of being the only team to lose to the Sacramento Kings this season, as they are now 1-12. It's one thing to have a bad game here or there, but the bad games are popping up more frequently for Dallas.

In the Mavericks' seven losses, they have lost six by double digits, and they've been by an average margin of -19.4. They haven't felt competitive in most of them.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May yells to his team during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is Going Wrong With the Dallas Mavericks?

There are a lot of moving pieces with the Dallas Mavericks, so it has been hard to get into a rhythm.

The first and most obvious thing is that they have a new head coach. Dusty May is trying to install a system with pace and three-point shooting, but they don't really have the roster for that. While they added decent three-point shooters, such as Santi Aldama and Marcus Sasser, they haven't been mainstays in the rotation.

Three-point shooting remains a big weakness. They're 24th in the NBA in three-point shooting at 33.5%, and Kyrie Irving is the only one that other teams respect as a shooter. He's living up to the standard, shooting nearly 40% from three on nearly nine attempts per game, but it's been a struggle everywhere else.

P.J. Washington is shooting 33.3% from deep on more than six attempts per game, but he has made just five of his last 22 attempts.

Caleb Martin has played as well as you could expect since being inserted into the starting lineup, and while he's shooting 55% from deep, he's only taking two attempts per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. has been a revelation on a two-way contract, providing a much-needed boost of playmaking and shooting off the bench. He's shooting 36.4% on 3.4 attempts per game, but he has struggled lately, too.

Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, Zaccharie Risacher, Morez Johnson Jr., and Marcus Sasser are all shooting at or below 30%, which is nowhere near good enough.

Nov 15, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondly, teams are starting to figure the Mavericks out. Something that Dusty May put in early is taking the ball out of the net off a make, quickly inbounding it, and kicking it up the floor. Teams noticed that on film and are starting to get an extra defender back when a shot goes up.

They don't respect the Mavericks as shooters, and while the Mavericks want to have a system with a lot of off-ball cutting and backdoor passing, they generally don't have enough natural playmakers to make it work, and defenses are sinking in further because of the lack of shooting.

Third, the rotations have to be better. Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall shouldn't be sharing the floor often, as they do a lot of similar things, and that allows Flagg to defer to someone else. This team goes as Flagg goes. The more he is in control, the better the team is.

Teams have been loading up on Flagg, showing him two and sometimes three defenders on drives. He's a great playmaker, but it's hard to get the offense moving when no one else is a threat to score.

If the Mavericks want to get back to winning and having fun, they need to put more shooting around Flagg. They need to add more shooting to the roster. And they have to get off to better starts, as the first and second quarters have been horrific recently.

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