Detailed Look at Dusty May's New Dallas Mavericks Coaching Staff

The Dallas Mavericks announced their full new coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon, giving fans a look at Dusty May's first NBA staff.

Most names were already known or announced, but here is a quick breakdown of each coach.

Former Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May watches practice at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor ahead of the game between Michigan and Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Full Dallas Mavericks Coach Staff

Willie Green will be the lead assistant coach on May's staff, giving the Mavericks a much-needed former head coach. Green had been the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2021 to 2025 and was fired after just 12 games. He's a former player with history as a player development coach.

Joe Boylan took last season off but was an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024-25 season. He was courted to follow the Grizzlies' former coach, Taylor Jenkins, to the Milwaukee Bucks, but decided to come to Dallas instead. He has been an assistant coach for Memphis, New Orleans, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Drew Williamson follows May in from Michigan, having been an assistant coach for the Wolverines since 2024. He was also with May at Florida Atlantic.

Mody Maor also follows May from Michigan, but he had only been there for a couple of months, having been a head coach in Japan for the last two years.

Rob Fodor will be the team's shooting coach/assistant coach after 20 years with the Miami Heat, where he had been a player development coach. He also has stops internationally and with the WNBA's Seattle Storm.

Nov 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Hershberger will be the final assistant coach after being an assistant for the Cleveland Charge last year and a co-director of player development for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a graduate assistant for the University of Florida while Dusty May was an assistant there, then spent time with Brown University as a director of operations and assistant coach.

Other names to note: 2011 NBA Champion Tyson Chandler will remain as a player development coach, a role he has held since 2021.

Quincy Acy, who played six games for the Mavericks in the 2016-17 season, is also back as a player development coach. He was in the same role last year and had been an assistant coach at Wichita State prior to that.

Dusty May's son, Jack, will be on staff as a video coordinator. He's been a video intern with the Miami Heat over the last few seasons. He'll be working under Jacob Herrs, who will be the lead video coordinator.

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