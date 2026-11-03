Does Another Ownership Swap Change Anything for the Dallas Mavericks?

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Tuesday afternoon that Dallas Mavericks owner Miriam Adelson had sold her share of the Dallas Mavericks to her daughter and son-in-law, Sivian and Patrick Dumont.

Adelson has had almost no involvement with the team since purchasing a 69% share from Mark Cuban in 2023, leaving Cuban with about a 27% share. There is a clause that Dumont could trigger to buy an additional 20% from Cuban at the original valuation.

"It's really about long-term investment in the city of Dallas. The Dumont family is really committed to building what we hope is the best arena in the NBA, a really significant investment in the city that will help create the new 40-year home for the Dallas Mavericks, a great experience for our fans, and inspire our team to win championships. That's really what we're focused on. We had the opportunity, and we're really excited about it," Dumont said to ESPN.

Cuban has been very vocal since selling his stake about how much he regrets it, especially about who he sold the team to. Some chatter popped up last season about Cuban and a team of investors attempting to buy the team back, but it was quickly shot down.

While the Mavericks made the NBA Finals soon after the sale, the train quickly derailed when Dumont approved the disastrous Luka Doncic trade after being convinced by former general manager Nico Harrison.

Dumont has gone to great lengths to try to correct that egregious mistake, hiring Masai Ujiri to be the team president, Mike Schmitz to be the general manager, and Dusty May to be the head coach. Since he admittedly doesn't know basketball, he has left a lot of smart people in charge.

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Essentially Changes Nothing for Mavericks, But Fans Will Be Happy

A lot of Mavericks fans were not happy with Miriam Adelson being the primary owner because of her political donations and her defense of Israel.

Even if she wasn't involved in the day-to-day operations of the Mavericks and her daughter and son-in-law remain, fans will be pleased to hear she isn't associated with the team.

Patrick Dumont has been the controlling governor of the Mavericks since the sale in 2023, and he'll still remain "in charge," even if he's letting Masai Ujiri run the show.

Still, happier fans are a happier franchise, and that always means something.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.