Why It's Increasingly Unlikely That the Dallas Mavericks Trade Kyrie Irving

Since Masai Ujiri took over as team president, the Dallas Mavericks have been consistent in their lack of interest in trading star guard Kyrie Irving.

Despite that, reports continue to swirl that teams remain interested in trading for the guard, but that it was a wait-and-see approach from other teams for what the Mavericks would look like.

So far, the Mavericks look interesting, sitting with a 4-2 record after a difficult opening stretch. Cooper Flagg already looks like one of the 10 best players in the NBA, and when Irving has played, he's been an instrumental second piece.

People didn't think the two would be a perfect fit, almost strictly because of the 15-year age difference between them, but their potential as a duo was on full display against the Houston Rockets last Friday, each having their moments of taking over in the fourth quarter.

As they continue to win, it'll be harder and harder to try to convince the Mavericks to trade Irving, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“The more I see the team, the more I'm around the team, the more I think it's going to be awfully hard to trade him. Not that there won't be a big market, there will be, but if they've got a chance to compete for a play-in, playoff spot, I just think it's going to be really tough to move Kyrie. Also, as much as he means to that locker room, as well as he's working with Cooper. It was beautiful basketball and, basketball-wise, they are a phenomenal fit," MacMahon said.

It’s becoming increasingly unlikely the Mavericks trade Kyrie Irving before the deadline, per @BannedMacMahon



“The more I see the team, the more I'm around the team, the more I think it's going to be awfully hard to trade him. Not that there won't be a big market, there will… pic.twitter.com/JPnPjHU0ex — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 2, 2026

The on-court fit was always going to be easy. Irving is one of the greatest second options in NBA history, showing the ability to play alongside ball-dominant superstars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Pairing him with another selfless star like Cooper Flagg, who is happy to watch Irving go to work, was always going to be seamless.

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't Expect Mavericks to Trade Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks have an opportunity in the next week and a half to make an early rise up the Western Conference standings.

As long as they continue to win and show they can be a playoff contender, it'll be nearly impossible to convince the Mavericks to part with Irving.

Masai Ujiri wants to win. Cooper Flagg wants to win. Kyrie Irving gives them the best chance to do so, even if you could argue that trading Irving would be the best move for the future.

Irving could help them recoup some of the draft capital they've lost over the years, but it would be more valuable to try to make a playoff push now.

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