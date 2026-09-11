Donald Trump Jokes About Reversing Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic Trade

It has been a long 18 months since the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a trade that will never sit right with the fanbase.

A power-hungry Nico Harrison decided he didn't like Doncic enough and decided to deal him, and the trade has been ripped to shreds since the moment it was announced. It has somehow gotten worse since the trade, but it's a move that most NBA fans wish could be taken back.

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, was in Dallas this week and decided to play to the home crowd by talking about how bad the Doncic trade was, even saying he'd look into reversing the trade.

"This is a big Dallas Mavericks team, which is going to be hopefully good. I must tell you, I don't understand the trade. That trade is not good. What do I know about basketball? It’s not going to go down as the greatest trade in the history of sports. It might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports... Is it Luka? Maybe we can redo that trade? I redo deals all the time."

Trump: This is a big Dallas Mavericks team, which is going to be hopefully good. I must tell you, I don't understand the trade. That trade is not good. What do I know about basketball? Was it Luka? Maybe we can redo that trade? I redo deals all the time. pic.twitter.com/bNjGhUXiCU — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2026

Trump also compared the trade to the infamous Babe Ruth trade between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox from over 100 years ago, which is truthfully the only trade someone could compare it to for it to make sense to other sports fans.

The Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick back in return for Doncic, who had been a perennial All-NBA First Team selection.

People were stunned that the Mavericks managed to get back so little, but Nico Harrison was obsessed with the idea of acquiring Anthony Davis.

Davis only played 29 games for the Mavericks because of injuries before he was rerouted to the Washington Wizards this year in what was essentially a salary dump.

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christie has been a fine role player, but he's probably been overused as a starter.

The 2029 first-round pick could become interesting, but that all depends on Doncic's future in Los Angeles.

Doncic could become a free agent in 2028, and if they're not contending, it wouldn't be surprising to see him depart for elsewhere.

Mavericks fans hope he will come back to Dallas, but if he just leaves the Lakers, they have no future assets to be competitive without Doncic being there in 2029, and that could really help the Mavs.

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