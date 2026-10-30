Former Mavericks Veteran Signs With New International Team After Being Waived

The Dallas Mavericks re-signed forward Dwight Powell ahead of training camp to a one-year, mostly non-guaranteed deal, telling him that they would make an effort to open a roster spot for him.

That never came to fruition, as the Mavericks would release him last week ahead of the start of the regular season. It seemed to come down to him or Moussa Cisse, who is a lot younger, and even if he may not be as ready to play now, the upside for the future is too high to ignore.

Waiving Powell was probably the correct decision, even if it means letting a player go who had been with the Mavs for 11 1/2 seasons and had played the fifth-most games in Mavericks history.

Powell cleared waivers last week and was free to sign with any team, but no one picked the veteran up. Instead, Powell will be heading overseas to play for Fenerbahce in Turkey, who is one of the best teams in Europe, winning each of the last two Presidential Cups.

Dwight Powell Fenerbahçe Tarfin’de! ✍️💛💙



Fenerbahçe Tarfin Erkek Basketbol Takımımız, son olarak NBA’de Dallas Mavericks forması giyen, forvet ve pivot pozisyonlarında oynayabilen Kanadalı uzun oyuncu Dwight Powell (2.08cm - 1991) ile sezon sonuna dek anlaşmaya varmıştır.



20… pic.twitter.com/LXF5tQWWQc — Fenerbahçe Tarfin Erkek Basketbol (@FBBasketbol) October 30, 2026

If the team sounds familiar, it's because Tarik Biberovic, the sharpshooting wing for the Mavericks, spent the last 8 years with them. Some other players you might recognize who have played for them in recent years include Wade Baldwin IV, Talen Harton-Tucker, Boban Marjanovic, and Khem Birch.

Powell seems to have a little left in the tank at 35 years old, and he'll get a chance to compete with a strong international organization.

The Mavericks Kept Moussa Cisse Over Dwight Powell... For Now

The Mavericks initially chose to keep Cisse for his potential, but it's clear that he doesn't have a huge role on the team right now.

Someone who has made a huge impact is Walter Clayton Jr., the former first-round pick who they have on a two-way contract.

Clayton was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies just a year after being selected 18th overall by the Utah Jazz, and then the Grizzlies had to have him when they traded Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Mavericks picked Clayton up on a two-way, and he's been electric in the last few games.

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Miami Heat on Monday, he had 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Then, on Wednesday against the OKC Thunder, he tallied 5 assists with no turnovers. He's already making a big impact on the lineup, and with the Mavericks needing playmaking, he has fit right in.

It seems like they're going to burn through his eligibility soon, and it wouldn't be surprising if they waive Cisse in order to sign Clayton to a standard contract.

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