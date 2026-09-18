How Many Mavericks Starting Spots Are Up For Grabs?

The Dallas Mavericks are nearly a week away from opening training camp, and there's a lot of intrigue around the league about them. They have one of the brightest young stars in Cooper Flagg, an aging star coming off an injury in Kyrie Irving, and a lot of talented veterans.

Flagg and Irving are likely the only two solidified starters for the lineup, as new coach Dusty May is coming in and could shake things up.

If we put Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg starting at point guard and small forward, who is contending for the other starting spots? Here's a quick look at the contenders for the spots.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting Guard

Max Christie will be the likely starting shooting guard, as he started 68 of the 77 games he appeared in last year, averaging 12.3 PPG while shooting 40.4% from three.

Christie is a low-end starter and would be better served as a depth piece, but his shooting prowess could keep him in the starting lineup for now.

Zaccharie Risacher was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks, and while he's 6'8", the former first overall pick's game just fits better as a shooting guard. He'll likely be a bench piece, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start a handful of games.

Tarik Biberovic is the wild card here. I don't expect him to start, but he was a lethal shooter in Europe.

Nov 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) celebrates with Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power Forward

The Mavericks are a frontcourt-heavy team, so there are a lot of players whose best position could be power forward.

P.J. Washington is the favorite to be the starter early, as he's been the starter there the last few years when he's been healthy. Health has been the biggest issue, though. His versatility on both ends of the floor provides the Mavericks with a lot of different options, but they're hoping Washington can be a better shooter. A lot of people question his fit with Flagg, but he can be a good fit if the shot is falling.

Naji Marshall will likely be backing up Flagg in most rotations, but there could be some games where he starts at the four. His lack of a three-point shot makes him a rough fit alongside Flagg.

Santi Aldama, whom they acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies, is a sneaky candidate. He's arguably the cleanest fit because of his shooting prowess, and he's the biggest option at 7'0". He's a versatile defender, but isn't quite as strong on the perimeter as Marshall or Washington.

9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. doesn't have a clear pathway to playing time as it stands right now, but he'll be in the rotation somehow; he's too good a defender not to be. He's not comfortable enough from the perimeter yet to be a full-time starting power forward in today's NBA.

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left) and center Daniel Gafford (center) and guard Quentin Grimes (right) celebrate on the team bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Center

The battle for the starting center could just come down to health.

Dereck Lively II is the most talented center on the roster, but he's still recovering from foot surgery in December that limited him to 7 games last season. There's been no update on his status.

Daniel Gafford would be the next one up, and he's been used to being a spot-starter over the last few years as Lively has dealt with injuries. He's the best defensive fit at center.

Aldama could start at center, too, though the Mavs would likely prefer him at power forward. He'll play small-ball center in some lineups.

Morez Johnson Jr. and Moussa Cisse will factor in as depth pieces.

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