How One Minor Injury Has Shaken Up the Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a dominant 130-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening, which pushed them to 6-4 through the first 10 games of the season.

With a new head coach, the only thing that will stay constant is change, as Dusty May figures out what his best lineups are and which players he can rely on.

Sometimes, that means a deep rotation in the first half of the game before narrowing in on the best 7 or 8 players in the second half. Sometimes, that means changing rotations entirely between games.

One example of that happened within the last week. Max Christie, who started the first seven games of the season, suffered a hip injury in last week's ugly loss to the Sacramento Kings. It was a fairly minor one, as he only missed Wednesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, then was back in the rotation for Friday's NBA Cup win over the Utahh Jazz.

However, in Christie's last two games, he has only played a combined 23 minutes, mostly getting mop-up duty against the Jazz and on Sunday against the Nets. That comes after averaging 26.5 MPG in the first six games.

Christie has really struggled even when he has played this season, averaging just 6.1 PPG while shooting a dreadful 26.2% from three. He offers limited upside as a ball-handler and defender, so when he's not shooting well, there isn't much else that he can provide.

Nov 2, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) warms up before the game between the Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Has Taken Max Christie's Place?

The Mavericks have relied on a few different options for the shooting guard minutes, but Caleb Martin has started the last few games, which would've seemed crazy at this time last year, but he's been playing well.

While he's only averaging 4.2 PPG, he plays great defense and he's shooting 50% from three so far. He also had a really nice alley-oop pass to Cooper Flagg the other night.

Zaccharie Risacher has seen a handful of minutes at shooting guard as well, and he also offers a lot of upside defensively. He was among the NBA's leaders in total steals+blocks through the first week, but his offense comes and goes.

The biggest revelation has been Walter Clayton Jr., whom the Mavericks signed to a two-way contract as the season was starting. His playmaking has given Kyrie Irving some reprieve, but they've also shared the court, allowing the Mavericks to have multiple ball-handlers on the floor.

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