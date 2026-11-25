The Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of clinching a spot in the NBA Cup Knockout Round, as they are 3-0 in Group Play after Tuesday's 120-101 win on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

While they have made the knockout round before, they were a wild card in 2024 and lost to the OKC Thunder. If they're able to win the Group, it would be their first time doing so.

They have a point differential of +36, which puts them in great standing for the NBA Cup, but they can clinch a spot in the Knockout Round in a few different ways. Let's go over those different scenarios.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks NBA Cup Clinching Scenarios

Despite not playing tonight, the Mavericks can actually clinch a spot in the Knockout Round on Wednesday night if the Phoenix Suns lose to the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix has played well recently, winning their last 4, 6 of their last 7, and 8 of their last 10 games. They started the season on shaky ground, with some rumblings that they weren't happy in the locker room because of the lack of point guard play. However, they've played great recently.

Houston is still one of the better teams in the Western Conference, sitting with a 13-5 record, and the game is in Houston, where the Rockets are 8-1 (that one loss was in NBA Cup action to the Mavs).

The Suns are 2-1 in NBA Cup Group Play, so beating the Rockets would put them in a mostly winner-takes-all situation against the Mavericks on Friday at 8 p.m. CST.

Obviously, if the Mavericks win, they're in, as they'd be a perfect 4-0. While you would think a win would put the Suns in, that isn't entirely the case.

If the Nuggets beat the Jazz and the Suns beat the Mavericks, that would force a three-way tie at the top of the teams at 3-1. The Nuggets beat the Suns, the Mavericks beat the Nuggets, and the Suns would beat the Mavs in this hypothetical situation.

In that case, it would come down to the point differential. It's a little hard to predict, as the Suns have only played two games to the Mavericks' three, but as of now, they'd have to beat the Mavericks by 17 to put themselves in position, while the Nuggets would have to beat the Jazz by at least 20 to put themselves ahead of the Suns.

In the event that all of that is somehow tied, it would come down to total points scored in NBA Cup Group Play.

Safe to say, the Mavericks have put themselves in a great position to make it to the Knockout stage.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.