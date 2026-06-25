Instant 2026 NBA Draft Grade: Mavericks Trade With Lakers For International Shooter

If you thought the Dallas Mavericks were done in the 2026 NBA Draft, you thought wrong.

The stuck with the 48th pick in the NBA Draft and took Tobi Lawal, a super athletic forward from Virginia Tech. That was supposed to be their last pick of the draft, but they ended up making a trade late to select a player they've had their eye on for a long time.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Mavericks traded cash considerations to the Los Angeles Lakers in order to take Vsevolod Ishchenko, a 6'8" sharpshooter from Russia. Ishchenko shot 45% from three this year and was someone that general manager Mike Schmitz was reportedly a big fan of, traveling overseason to scout him.

Ishchenko played in a lesser competitive Russian league, so how he'll translate to the NBA is a complete mystery. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see him be stashed overseas for a year or two as he continues to develop. The Mavericks do need three-point shooting, and Ishchenko should be able to fill that at some point, but it'd be hard to see him as anything other than a two-way contract initially. They might as well let him develop overseas for at least another year before bringing him over in the future.

Instant Draft Grade for Vsevolod Ishchenko: C+

Ishchenko is the 56th overall pick. It's extremely rare when someone selected this late becomes a productive NBA player, and because of his level of competition, it's hard to get a true sense on how good he could be in the future.

Mike Schmitz is a big fan of his game, and the Mavs gave up no future assets to take him, only needing cash considerations to go get him. Because they're not capped at the second tax apron, they're able to make a trade like this.

Still, he's a complete unknown, and he won't contribute to the roster this year, more than likely. It's hard to grade a pick that is this unlikely to make an impact soon. He's not a great athlete, and it may be tough for him to ever create off the dribble.

The pathway is there for him to develop into a strong shooter, though, and that can be his sticking point in the NBA. Or, he never comes over to the United States, and the Mavericks still didn't give up anything significant to get him.

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