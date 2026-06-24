What do Mock Drafts Predict for Dallas Mavericks in 2026 Second Round?

The Dallas Mavericks took some big risks in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, taking Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. with the 9th overall pick, then pulling off a quiet trade for Spanish guard Sergio de Larrea, who may be a draft and stash.

Despite trading up, the Mavericks still have the 48th overall pick, which came over in the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards. That gives them the opportunity to add another young player to their roster.

While it's nearly impossible to predict how the second round will play out, who are draft experts mock-drafting to the Mavericks? Here is a round-up of recent mock drafts for the Mavericks with the 48th pick.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo: Vsevolod Ishchenko, Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia

"Ishchenko won the VTB United League's Young Player of the Year award, making an all-around jump this season and showcasing intriguing two-way potential. He offers legitimate second-round intrigue as a developmental addition and potential stash player," Woo wrote.

Mike Schmitz has been to Russia a few times to scout Ishchenko, and he has been identified as someone the Mavericks really like. This would make a lot of sense, as he shot 45% from three this season at 6'8". While he still needs a lot of development, Mike Schmitz is reportedly a big fan.

CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

"The Big 12 Player of the Year is a downhill force, quality defender, and improved shooter," Finkelstein wrote.

Jaden Bradley is someone that I have commonly mocked to Dallas in the second round as they seek additional backcourt help. Although they took Sergia De Larrea in the first round, he could stay overseas for another year. Bradley is someone who could step in and play some NBA minutes because of his age and experience.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman: Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

"The combination of 6'7" size and near record-setting bounce could be enough for a team to draft Tobi Lawal in the second round. His ability to make athletic finishes and plays that others can't has become worth looking into for a specialty role," Wasserman wrote.

Tobi Lawal is a great athlete, but he doesn't have much perimeter skill yet. He'd have to be a power forward right now, but they just drafted Morez Johnson. This wouldn't feel like such a great fit.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie: Vsevolod Ishchenko, Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia

"If the draft has a mystery man this year, it’s Ishchenko, a late pop-up riser out of Russia who has been quite good in the VTB League, averaging nine points while shooting an efficient 51 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3 and 78 percent from the line. The Russian league is not the strongest level of competition, but Ishchenko has a lot of tools as a skilled shooter with size who can pass. NBA teams are very interested," Vecenie wrote.

For there to be two writers connecting Ishchecko to Dallas tells you how interested they are. For a team that's in need of shooting, this could be the right swing.

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