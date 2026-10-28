Kyrie Irving's Injury Status As Mavericks Get Set For Battered Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks have an even 2-2 record to start the season, but they've yet to beat a Western Conference foe. They'll hope to change that on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder entered the season as title favorites, but they saw those title hopes take a hit over the weekend as they likely lost Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for the season due to injuries, and it happened in the same game.

Wallace was fighting through a screen, then hurt his left shoulder, and it was found out that he tore his labrum.

Williams went up for a layup in the closing minutes, took contact, and came down with his left foot under him, dislocating his ankle and fracturing his fibula in a gruesome injury.

We'll get to their full injury report here in a second, but those are two tough blows for the Thunder as they look to get back to the NBA Finals.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyrie Irving's Injury Status

The Mavericks have listed Kyrie Irving as questionable entering Wednesday morning, as they stay extremely cautious with his recovery. He played 32 minutes on Monday against the Miami Heat, which was probably a few more minutes than they would've wanted.

What may be impacting their decision to play him is the opponent, as the Thunder have notoriously physical defenders, but a lot of them are out now. We'll see what the Mavericks decide to do, but they have a chance to pick up a big win against a premier opponent.

Full Mavericks-Thunder Injury Report

This is already a pretty lengthy injury report for being a week into the season.

A few players have been upgraded since the last time the Mavericks played.

Naji Marshall is questionable due to an illness. He missed Monday's game against the Miami Heat.

Caleb Martin is questionable due to a right thumb sprain. He has yet to play this season.

Santi Aldama is doubtful to play as he recovers from knee surgery. He was just assigned to scrimmage with the Texas Legends, so he's close to playing for the first time this year.

Tarik Biberovic is doubtful to play due to right heel bursitis. He has yet to play this year, but this is the first time he's been doubtful instead of just out.

Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from foot surgery in December. There has still been no update on his recovery.

Exciting rookie Sergio de Larrea is out due to a right knee sprain. He left early in Monday's game against Miami, but Dusty May didn't seem to think it was too severe.

Oct 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Sergio de Larrea (55) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without at least four key players.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace will be out, as we mentioned at the top, due to a left ankle fracture and a left shoulder labrum tear, respectively.

Chet Holmgren is out due to right knee patellar tendinitis. He did not play in Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

Alex Caruso is out due to a right ankle sprain, which he suffered in that win over Phoenix.

Thomas Sorber, who tore his ACL over a year ago after being drafted, remains out. They're hoping to get him back soon.

Nikola Topic is out due to lower back surgery. He's had the wildest run of injuries I think I've ever seen.

Backup guard Ajay Mitchell, who has emerged as a key piece to their team, is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Tonight's game will be at 8:30 p.m. CST.

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