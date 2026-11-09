Kyrie Irving's Injury Status for Second Night of Back-to-Back Against Indiana Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which will be the second night of a back-to-back. They dominated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening, 130-93, which means that stars like Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg were able to play fewer than 30 minutes.

The Mavericks' training staff has played it cautiously with Kyrie Irving so far as he recovers from his ACL injury and ramps back up into playing shape. In the previous back-to-backs this season, Irving would play only one or the other, but not both.

Everyone was watching the injury report for Monday's game to see whether or not Irving would play. As it turns out, Irving isn't even listed on the injury report, so it looks like he will be good to go for Monday's game.

Irving had 21 points and 4 assists on Sunday evening in 28 minutes on 9/15 shooting. Head coach Dusty May said that they would coordinate how he is feeling with the training staff and decide from there, and it seems like Irving is feeling confident in his knee.

This is the second match-up between these teams this season. Dallas dominated the first one in the first half before a hard foul from Aaron Nesmith knocked Cooper Flagg out for the rest of the game.

Still, the Mavericks won 121-105 for their first win of the season.

Nov 8, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Pacers Injury Report

There was only one new addition to the Mavericks' injury report from Sunday night.

Rookie forward Morez Johnson Jr. is questionable to play due to a left shin/tibia contusion. He's been dealing with shin splints since the preseason, but he has been more athletic and has been playing better as of late. He had 13 points and 17 rebounds (10 offensive boards) in Friday's win over the Jazz.

Everyone else shouldn't be a surprise.

Caleb Martin is available, as he is dealing with a right thumb sprain. He's shooting 50% from three, so it can't be bothering him that much.

Dereck Lively II is out as he recovers from foot surgery in December. There has been no timetable provided for his recovery.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea is out as he deals with a right knee sprain. Coach May said he has been wearing a brace while working out, but the should return soon.

Sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic is still waiting to make his season debut as he deals with bursitis in his right heel.

For the Pacers, star guard Tyrese Haliburton is out due to a left hamstring strain.

Forward Johnny Furphy is out as he recovers from a torn right ACL.

Sharpshooter Ben Sheppard is out due to surgery on his left meniscus.

Veteran guard TJ McConnell is questionable due to a right hamstring strain. He just made his season debut.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.