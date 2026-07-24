LeBron James Tried to Have Mavericks Trade Kyrie Irving Before Signing With 76ers

LeBron James has made his free agency decision, as he announced on Friday morning that he would be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for the final chapter of his legendary career. He's hoping to bring a title to Philly for the first time since 1983.

Before announcing that he'd be joining the 76ers, he was debating between other teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and, to a lesser extent, Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN's Vincent Goodwill, LeBron tried to have the Cavaliers and Mavericks work out a trade that would send Kyrie Irving back to Cleveland.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

"League sources said James had been angling for former teammate Irving to join him in Cleveland, but the Dallas Mavericks have had no interest in engaging the Cavaliers in a trade, and Irving is believed to be comfortable where he is," Goodwill wrote.

Any trade would've likely needed to be a sign-and-trade involving James Harden, and it's hard to imagine that the Mavs would've been interested in a soon-to-be 37-year-old Harden. And, as mentioned, Irving has found a home in Dallas and is comfortable for the first time in his career.

LeBron James will still be joining an insane lineup that includes Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, as well as Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, Labaron Philon, and Dominick Barlow. Health is going to be a major factor in whether or not they'll be contenders.

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Continue to Stand Firm on Kyrie Irving

A few teams have called this offseason wanting to trade for Kyrie Irving, such as the Detroit Pistons, but the Mavericks have held strong that they aren't trading him yet.

From Masai Ujiri's first press conference, it was clear that they envisioned Kyrie Irving being the perfect complement to Cooper Flagg's rising star.

If the Mavericks start out slow and they want to get ahead of a possible Irving departure in free agency next year, that would be a different story. But they desperately need his playmaking and shot-making, and he's emerged as a valuable leader on and off the court.

Irving always could've gone to the front office and asked for a trade to join LeBron, but it seems that didn't happen and won't happen.

Kyrie Irving going back to Cleveland would've been an interesting path, though, after he forced his way out of Cleveland in 2017. He decided he wanted his own team and was traded to the Boston Celtics.

It's been a rocky road since then, but Irving has found his home in Dallas.

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