Local All-Big 12 Selection Makes His Case to be Drafted by Dallas Mavericks

The 2026 NBA Draft is now just over three weeks away, and the Dallas Mavericks are aware of just how pivotal this draft is for the franchise's future. They want to build a great team around Cooper Flagg, and this draft is loaded with talent.

Since the Mavericks hold three total picks (9, 30, and 48), they'll have plenty of chances to draft impact players, but it also gives them a lot of scouting opportunities to find the right fit.

One player who is apparently very interested in joining the Mavs is Texas Tech's Christian Anderson, a 6'2" guard who averaged 18.5 PPG, 7.4 APG, and 3.6 RPG while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.5% from three. He's on the slighter side, but he's an electric guard with good range, which is what the Mavericks need more of.

Anderson was asked by Dwain Price of Mavs.com about his potential fit in Dallas, and he seems to be all for it. "I love their organization," Anderson responded. "Hopefully, whatever team meets with me or talks with me realizes that they have enough to try to take a chance on me and use a draft pick on me... [Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving] are two of the most-known names in basketball. It’s a dream to be able to even be in the same league with them.”

The Mavericks have some big holes in their backcourt. Kyrie Irving should return from injury next season, but he's 34 years old coming off an ACL injury. There's no guarantee he's the same player. Even still, the only other guards on the roster are Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson. Max Christie and Klay Thompson are holding down the shooting guard position, but both positions need to be upgraded.

Anderson, who said he is comfortable on or off the ball, could be a perfect fit for the Mavs. He can learn from Kyrie Irving and could be good enough to eventually take over the lead guard position.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Christian Anderson Could Be Fit For Mavericks

Christian Anderson is a projected first-round pick, currently slated for the back half, but he's arguably the best off-the-dribble shooter in the class and has drawn some comparisons to Darius Garland, even if he may not be as explosive.

His frame will keep some teams from taking him high, but if he somehow slipped to the Mavs at the 30th pick, there's no reason why they shouldn't take a guy like him. As mentioned, they really need to upgrade their backcourt, and Anderson could have what it takes to do that.

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