Mark Cuban Files Against Mavericks Owners After Failed Agreement, Luka Doncic Trade

Mark Cuban has said a few times that he regrets selling the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson, who left her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, to run the organization. He is now taking that a step further.

According to MavsRoundship, Mark Cuban has filed an application for a "pre-suit deposition," which is used to "conduct some discovery" around the plans for the new Mavericks arena, which was announced last month.

Essentially, Cuban is upset that he has no say in the decisions anymore. When he sold the Mavericks, there was a handshake deal in place for Cuban to remain in charge of basketball operations. After the deal was finalized, it turned out that he didn't have any control at all.

Cuban first tried to pass it off as the NBA wouldn't allow him to put it in writing, but that's not true at all. We've seen other team sales keep the minority owner in operational control. Cuban just trusted other billionaires and was burned by it.

According to the documents found by MavsRoundtable, the handshake deal involved "the clear division of responsibilities: Cuban would retain authority over the Mavericks’ basketball operations, while Dumont would oversee the business side of the franchise, including real estate development and the pursuit of an integrated, destination resort casino in Dallas.''

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of why he is upset by this, and he even named it in the suit, is that it led to trading away Luka Doncic, the beloved franchise icon who was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

"Dumont did not fulfill his end of this agreement, and I did not retain control over basketball operations. Instead, former General Manager Nico Harrison was put in charge, leading to the trade of Luka Dončić," Cuban said in the suit.

Cuban infamously said he'd leave his wife before letting Luka Doncic leave the franchise, but he was kicked out of operational control, and Harrison traded Doncic away.

Dumont responded to Cuban by saying, "Why would I give you control of a $4 billion asset?"

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban looks on during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At This Point, Mark Cuban Is Going Out Sad

Mark Cuban is still a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, controlling about 27% of the team, which is insane considering what is happening.

There is a clause in the initial contract that can take that down to 7% if the Adelsons choose (they will).

Understandably, Mark Cuban is upset with how things have gone, but to go to court for documents on where the Mavericks are trying to move to just feels petty, especially to the point of mentioning Luka Doncic in it.

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