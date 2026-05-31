Mavericks Reportedly Interested in First-Team All-SEC Star

The NBA Finals are the only obstacle left standing between the upcoming draft.

Two years ago, the Dallas Mavericks were in a position to win it all. However, the franchise ended up falling short against the Boston Celtics.

Since then, everything has changed in Dallas behind some of the wackiest moves in league history. Through all of the chaos, the Mavericks were able to secure a new franchise star to build around in promising two-way forward Cooper Flagg.

Moving forward, the front office and coaching staff will focus on bringing in the necessary pieces to complement Flagg as he continues to hit new levels in his development.

The Mavericks have three draft picks to work with in a couple of weeks, and there are multiple directions on the table.

Mavericks Reportedly Interested In Offensive Threat Labaron Philon Jr.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dallas is exploring the addition of a high-level guard to fortify the back court alongside Kyrie Irving, who is expected to return to action at the beginning of the 2026 season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Alabama star Labaron Philon Jr. is among the prospects that have caught the Mavericks' eyes.

"Philon is drawing interest from teams in the lottery, including Dallas and Milwaukee at the high end, but there are also scenarios where he falls into the teens because of the sheer number of guards on the board," Woo wrote.

Philon Jr. brings an explosive offensive attack to the table. He had a standout campaign at Alabama in 2025-26, averaging 22 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Philon Jr. shot 50.1% from the field, 39.9% from three-point range, and 79.8% from the charity stripe.

The 20-year-old earned consensus All-American honors and was a first-team All-SEC selection.

Philon Jr. previously expressed his confidence in a potential fit with the Mavericks while attending the NBA combine.

"The Mavs [are] a great program," Philon said. "They got great players, a great player like Cooper [Flagg], I feel like I can bring a level of playmaking that those guys need. Dallas, as a whole, is a great city, so meeting with them is going to be special."

There's a growing likelihood that Philon Jr. will be available when the Mavericks are on the clock at No. 9. The three-level scorer isn't without concerns, as he only measured in at 6-foot-2.5, making him somewhat undersized for the professional level.

At the same time, Philon Jr.'s high ceiling on offense is too lofty for someone to pass up. Whether that's Dallas remains to be seen.

The team does have the perfect mentor on paper, considering Irving's vast array of skills and experience. Plus, the combination of Philon Jr. and Flagg in P&R would be pretty fun to watch.

Where Will The Mavericks Select In The 2026 NBA Draft?

No. 9

No. 30 (via Oklahoma City)

No. 48 (via Phoenix)

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