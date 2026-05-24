NBA Executives Reportedly Questioning Fit of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg on Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have an interesting dilemma ahead of them as they search for a new head coach. They've filled out the key parts of the front office, hiring Masai Ujiri to be the team president and Mike Schmitz to be the general manager.

Both Ujiri and Schmitz swear they would love to see Kyrie Irving on the team playing with Cooper Flagg. They think he can elevate this team to being in the playoff picture once again. However, Irving is 34 years old and missed all of last season recovering from an ACL injury, and Ujiri has already said that every move made from here on out will be about the future of the franchise and building around Cooper Flagg.

That has certain executives wondering if Flagg and Irving will be able to play together.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that "rival executives around the league [are] wondering how long Irving... can co-exist with Flagg when the two players are on different career timelines."

Scotto went on to mention how much Irving respected Jason Kidd, whom the Mavericks moved on from last week. Irving grew up in New Jersey and watched a lot of Kidd on the Nets, as Kidd led two trips to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. Their relationship is why the Mavs felt comfortable pulling the trigger on a trade for Irving at a time when Irving's reputation was as low as ever.

There will also be plenty of interest in teams wanting to trade for Irving. A few contending teams have a need for a talented lead guard like Irving, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, but it takes two to tango. Will the Mavericks entertain any trade interest in Irving?

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Masai Ujiri Will Do What is Needed for Dallas Mavericks

It is not expected that the Mavericks will entertain any trade interest for Kyrie Irving. He wants to be in Dallas and has become a great leader on and off the floor. As Kevin Durant once told Ujiri, there is only one Kyrie Irving.

However, if an offer comes across the table that is too good to pass up, featuring multiple first-round picks (maybe even getting one of their own picks back), they have to consider making that move. They won't control their first-round pick again until 2031, so outside of the Lakers pick they have in 2029, they really need some future draft capital as they try to build around Flagg.

By the time the Mavericks are ready to be championship contenders again, Irving may not be the same caliber of player. He's an electric talent and a great fit in Dallas, but Masai Ujiri will do whatever is best for the future of the franchise.

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