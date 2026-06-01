Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Can Dallas Convince OKC Thunder Into Desperate Trade Up?

The Dallas Mavericks have to nail the 2026 NBA Draft. It's the last year that they control their first-round picks until 2031, and with a budding young superstar like Cooper Flagg already on the roster, this is their best chance to build around him.

As of now, the Mavericks own the 9th, 30th, and 48th overall picks. While they'd like to add future picks, 2026 looks to be the most talented draft in a long time. Anything they can do to add more picks needs to be considered.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a treasure chest of picks for the foreseeable future. There are rumors floating around that they could look to consolidate their picks to move up and/or shed salary for next season. The extensions of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kick in next year, so they're going to be in the area of the second tax apron.

Despite the two being conference rivals, and no one should be eager to help the Thunder out, there can be a unique opportunity for the Mavs to add more young talent.

In this mock draft, which I used ESPN's Mock Draft Simulator to run, I proposed the trade of the 9th overall pick for 12, 17, and Aaron Wiggins. This would save the Thunder $9.2 million in salary from just offloading Wiggins, whom the Mavs could eat with the trade exception they acquired last year from the Anthony Davis trade. Trading two top-20 picks for the 9th pick would also save OKC roughly $3.6 million, giving them a total of $12.8 million in savings.

OKC has team options for Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort that they can decline to save more money, and if they do that, they could target Michigan big man Aday Mara to add center play, as Chet Holmgren clearly isn't ready to contend against Victor Wembanyama. He was on the board with the 9th pick, which triggered this trade opportunity. For those concerned that giving up 12 and 17 is a high price just to jump to 9, the Grizzlies used the 16th overall pick and a future first-round pick from the Orlando Magic to jump to 11 to take Cedric Coward last year.

Here is what the draft could look like for the Mavs in that instance.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

12th Overall: Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

A few players went a little higher than expected, as the Atlanta Hawks took Nate Ament 8th and the Golden State Warriors took Hannes Steinbach 11th. That allowed Brayden Burries to fall into the Mavericks' lap at 12. Labaron Philon was also on the board, whom the Mavs are reportedly interested in, but Burries is currently viewed as the higher prospect.

Burries averaged 16.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 3.4 APG for a really good Arizona team this year. He's a natural shooting guard, so he can slot in next to Kyrie Irving, but he's a good enough ball-handler to take over those responsibilities occasionally.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Hofstra Pride during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

16th Overall: Labaron Philon, Guard, Alabama

With Philon still on the board, I kept an eye on him to see if he'd last on the board a little longer, which he did. The Memphis Grizzlies, who hold the 16th overall pick, are another team looking to add more draft capital as they go through a rebuild, and two second-rounders should be enough compensation just to jump up one spot. In this, the total trade was 17, 48, and a 2032 second-round pick (Mavs' own).

Philon is someone I considered at 12, as I think he's an exceptionally talented guard. He was First Team All-SEC this year after averaging 22.0 PPG and 5.0 APG, can score from anywhere on the floor, is a good playmaker, and can very easily be the point guard of the future for the Mavs.

Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) looks to pass the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

30th Overall: Morez Johnson, Forward, Michigan

I don't think this draft simulation could have gone any better for the Mavs. I was watching the board for another trade-up, but both Isaiah Evans and Morez Johnson kept falling down the board. Evans finally went at 28, but Johnson fell right into our laps at the 30th pick.

Johnson has a high motor and is a good defender. He can play either the 4 or the 5 in certain lineups, and the hope is that he can develop his three-point range enough to be a full-time 4. I would've preferred to add more shooting with this pick, but Johnson is too good a player to pass on in this position.

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