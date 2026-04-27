Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Who's the Best Option if Dallas Gets First Pick Again?

The Dallas Mavericks are drafting in the lottery for the second year in a row, and for the third time in the last four years. What's wild to say is that the one year they didn't land in the lottery, they were in the NBA Finals.

This draft is incredibly important for the Mavericks. It's the last year they have control of their first-round pick until 2031, so this is the best chance to pair Cooper Flagg with a young co-star. If they can't get it done here, they'll have to get lucky with late swings in the draft.

For every Monday until the draft (June 23-24), I'm running a mock draft simulator to see what options might look like for the Mavs. I'll also simulate the lottery until it's actually spun on May 10th. In the first edition, the Mavericks jumped up to 4th, where I had them taking Caleb Wilson out of UNC. They also selected Stanford's Ebuka Okorie with the 30th pick and Spain's Sergio De Larrea with the 47th pick.

This time, I used ESPN's mock draft simulator, which seems a little more up to date on who's actually in the draft. And with the lottery spin (I promise I only spun it once), the Mavericks landed the first overall pick, which would make it back-to-back years they own the first pick. That would create quite a media buzz, as NBA fans already think Adam Silver rigged last year's draft after the infamous Luka Doncic trade.

Here is a look at the full lottery simulation, with how far each team climbed or fell.

1. Dallas Mavericks (+7)

2. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

3. OKC Thunder, via LA Clippers (+9)

4. Sacramento Kings (+1)

5. Washington Wizards (-4)

6. LA Clippers, via Indiana Pacers (-4)

7. Utah Jazz (-3)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

9. Atlanta Hawks, via New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

10. Chicago Bulls (-1)

11. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

12. Golden State Warriors (-1)

13. MiamI Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets

This is one of the wilder lottery spins possible. Who would the Mavericks take in this instance?

1st Overall: Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to the referee after getting a foul called against him as they play the ASU Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Mavericks landed the first pick again, weeks of debates would be centered around Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa. Would the Mavs form their own version of the Celtics star wing duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, by taking Dybantsa? Or would they take the best fit for their roster currently in Peterson?

A lot would have to check out for Peterson to be the top pick. He had a weird year, hampered by a full-body cramp that limited his athleticism most of the season. He was also on a poorly constructed Kansas roster that had little to no shooting around him.

When Peterson played, he was absolutely electric, though. He averaged 20.2 PPG, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three. If he's able to do that with that situation and the injury issues, imagine what he'll do with NBA spacing and when fully healthy.

The medicals need to check out, but if they do, a starting lineup featuring Kyrie Irving, Darryn Peterson, and Cooper Flagg would be ridiculously difficult to defend. They'd need to have a point-of-attack defender in the lineup as well, but Peterson is an okay defender. He's arguably a better defender than Dybantsa, even if Dybantsa has the better physical traits.

Peterson and Flagg could help the Mavs contend now as well as far into the future.

30th Overall: Meleek Thomas, Guard, Arkansas

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) reacts after a made three point basket during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks need to upgrade their backcourt this offseason. That's the first priority. As much as they need a point guard, though, there weren't any great options on the board that I'm convinced will actually be there in June. Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner is electric for a 6'0" guard, but he may be too small, and even though he's testing the draft process, I'd guess he stays in school.

Purdue's Braden Smith doesn't feel like an NBA prospect to me. Ebuka Okorie was already off the board. So, let's add some shooting, something else the Mavs need.

Meleek Thomas averaged 15.6 PPG while shooting 41.6% from three on more than 5 attempts per game for Arkansas as a freshman. John Calipari knows how to churn out guard prospects, and Thomas is no different. He's 6'5", shoots the ball well, and has a good motor. I'll take that all day with the 30th pick.

46th Overall: Jaden Bradley, Guard, Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

I'm continuing the guard trend with their pick in the second round by going with Arizona's Jaden Bradley. As tempting as it is to swing for the fences in the second round with someone who could possibly develop into a starter, give me someone who can just be a consistent player.

Jaden Bradley has played a lot of college basketball in his life. 149 games, in fact. He averaged 13.3 PPG and 4.4 APG for one of the best teams in the country, guiding Arizona to the Final Four. He's not really a shooter, but at 6'3", he has the size to at least hang in the NBA.

Cincinnati's Baba Miller was another player I considered here as just an ultra-versatile forward, but the point guard position has to be addressed this offseason somehow, and maybe even in multiple ways.

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