Multiple stars could be out as Dallas Mavericks host OKC Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night, as they'll welcome the reigning champion OKC Thunder to town. Because it's a back-to-back for the Mavs, they could be down multiple important pieces, including their primary pieces of their center rotations.
Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are both doubtful to play. Gafford is recovering from a right ankle sprain he suffered on the first day of training camp, while Lively is dealing with a right knee contusion.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the plan is for Anthony Davis to play more minutes at center, which nearly everyone agrees is the better position for him anyway.
Full Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Mavericks could get Brandon Williams back for this game, as he missed Sunday's against the Toronto Raptors due to personal reasons. He's listed as questionable for this matchup.
Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery recovery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management) are both listed as out with no clear timeline to return.
The OKC Thunder will be down multiple important pieces, though. Jalen Williams, who finished All-NBA Third-Team last year, is still recovering from right wrist surgery, so he'll be out for this matchup, as well as five other players: Alex Caruso (concussion protocol), sharpshooter Isaiah Joe (left knee contusion), rookie Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgery), Nikola Topic (surgery recovery), and Kenrich Williams (left knee surgery recovery).
Chet Holmgren was on the injury report to start the day, as he was questionable with a back injury, but he has been cleared and will be playing on Monday night.
Jalen Williams, Caruso, and Joe are all big losses to OKC's rotation. Williams is the second fiddle to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he played through that wrist injury in the postseason. Given the choice, nearly everyone would play through the injury in the postseason, even if it cost them part of the next regular season.
Caruso is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, so him being unavailable is a huge blow in this game. And Isaiah Joe is arguably their most consistent shooter. With them out, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell will have more responsibility, which they have been living up to it so far. Mitchell is averaging 18.7 PPG off the bench, and you already have SGA averaging over 40 PPG, so their guard play has been tremendous.
