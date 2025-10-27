Mavericks' Cooper Flagg joins Kobe Bryant for impressive feat in NBA history
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is getting better with every game. His debut against the San Antonio Spurs did result in a double-double, but he wasn't aggressive enough and only finished with 10 points. But he's getting more and more comfortable, as he had 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors. And the most impressive part about that? No turnovers.
With that performance, Flagg joined Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history to be 18 years old to have a game with 20+ points and no turnovers. If you open it up to 20+ points and 1 or fewer turnovers, Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O'Neal join the list.
It's seemingly more surprising that LeBron James never had such a game, but he was turning it over a lot early in his NBA career. He was scoring at will, which was impressive for a player straight out og high school, but he averaged nearly 4 turnovers per game over his first 32 games.
Flagg is still adjusting to the speed of the game and his new point guard role, as he had three turnovers in the season opener, and 5 turnovers on Friday night against the Washington Wizards. However, Jason Kidd finally played him alongside D'Angelo Russell, a real point guard, for extended minutes on Sunday night, which allowed Flagg to operate in his natural secondary playmaking role.
Checking in on the Rookie of the Year Race
Cooper Flagg has been good, and has been getting better with every single game. But he's part of a draft class that has already turned in some impressive games.
Third overall pick VJ Edgecombe burst onto the scene with a 34-point explosion, the most points for a rookie in their debut since Wilt Chamberlain. He's giving the Philadelphia 76ers a dynamic backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey, averaging 24.5 PPG.
Cedric Coward is second among rookie in scoring, averaging 19 PPG through three games. He's upped his scoring in every game, going for 27 points on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. He was the 11th overall pick, with the Memphis Grizzlies being aggressive in targeting him in the draft to trade up for him.
Washington Wizards' Tre Johnson is third in scoring among rookies (17 PPG) and the Spurs' Dylan Harper (16.7 PPG) is fourth. Then you get to Cooper Flagg, who is currently at 16 PPG.
