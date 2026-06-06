New Report Reveals Dallas Mavericks Trade Up Interest In NBA Draft

Time is beginning to dwindle down before the 2026 NBA Draft begins later this month.

For the second consecutive season, the Dallas Mavericks hold a top-10 selection that the franchise can utilize to provide an injection of talent to the roster. The Mavericks have already identified a rising star in two-way forward Cooper Flagg, who has the potential to become one of the top players in the league.

Now, Dallas has an opportunity to continue building a young core while putting the right pieces around Flagg.

The franchise made an important move shortly after the season concluded, bringing in Masai Ujiri from Toronto to serve as team president. Ujiri helped deliver the Raptors' lone NBA Championship and has an impressive resume of hitting through the draft, selecting players such as Pascal Siakam (2016), OG Anunoby (2017), Scottie Barnes (2020), and Collin Murray-Boyles (2025).

Dallas is hoping Ujiri will bring similar results to the Mavericks. In his debut draft with the franchise, there are multiple options on the table, including the possibility of trading up.

Mavericks Linked As Trade-Up Candidate For Top Point Guard Prospect

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game against Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This draft class is considered one of the deepest in years. As of now, it's also the final draft where the Mavericks will have full rights to their own first-round pick until 2031.

That makes this a potentially decade-defining moment for the franchise, and the front office is staying flexible in the decision-making process.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Mavericks are a possible candidate to trade up in an attempt to secure Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr.

"The Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and Sacramento Kings all have interest in Acuff, sources said, with the Kings at No. 7 overall being viewed as his floor in the draft," Siegel wrote. "Another team mentioned multiple times by league personnel with trade-up interest in Acuff is the Dallas Mavericks."

The Clippers, Nets, and Kings all hold a level of interest in Darius Acuff Jr., sources told @ClutchPoints.



Another team mentioned by league personnel with trade-up interest in Acuff is the Dallas Mavericks.



More details on Acuff and other top prospects in today's big board ⬇️ https://t.co/7bBEz5s3CU — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 1, 2026

Acuff Jr. is considered one of the top point guard prospects alongside Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Houston's Kingston Flemings, and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr.

The 19-year-old has consistently been mocked in the No. 5 to No.7 range, which would be just outside of the Mavericks' grasp.

A two or three-spot jump seems inconsequential on paper, but it would undoubtedly take Dallas parting ways with both of its first-round picks, and maybe even more.

At the same time, when it comes to Acuff Jr., the juice might be worth the squeeze. He was an absolute machine on the offensive side of the ball at Arkansas, putting up nearly 30 points per game over the back half of the season.

Acuff Jr. had a couple of prolific showings, including a college career-high 49-points against Alabama, a 37-point outing in the SEC Tournament against Oklahoma, and 37 points in a win over Arkansas to move on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Mavericks need more firepower on offense, as evidenced by last season. Acuff Jr. would provide that and more, considering his facilitating and ability to get to the rim.

Where Will The Mavericks Select In The 2026 NBA Draft?

No. 9

No. 30 (via Oklahoma City)

No. 48 (via Phoenix)

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